Third GOP Senator caught dumping stock before the market crash — this time up to $25 million worth
On Monday, March 2nd, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set its biggest-ever point gain.
But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was massively selling.
Johnson, who has a net worth estimated at over $36 million, made a major transaction.
The exact amount is unknown, as ethics forms only require disclosure in broad ranges, but Johnson reported selling over $5 million that day — and potentially up to $25 million.
In a report filed today, Sen. Ron Johnson R-WI with a very large stock sale earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/c9QbjYOcPa
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 20, 2020
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) also reported dumping stock before market crash.
