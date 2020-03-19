Quantcast
Third GOP Senator caught dumping stock before the market crash — this time up to $25 million worth

On Monday, March 2nd, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set its biggest-ever point gain.

But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was massively selling.

Johnson, who has a net worth estimated at over $36 million, made a major transaction.

The exact amount is unknown, as ethics forms only require disclosure in broad ranges, but Johnson reported selling over $5 million that day — and potentially up to $25 million.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) also reported dumping stock before market crash.


