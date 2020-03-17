This simple graphic perfectly explains how the coronavirus works on your body

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Just how does COVID-19 infect your body? A superb color graphic explaining the process is available free from the Science Times section of the March 17 New York Times.

The virus is so tiny that 20,000 or so fit on the head of a pin. The graphic takes up an entire page.

