Trump announces rally in Wisconsin — hours after Dems suspended theirs to protect public from coronavirus

On Tuesday, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced they would be canceling planned campaign rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, though, has other plans. According to CNN, the president plans to hold a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin one week from Thursday:

Hours after Dems cancelled tonight’s rallies and said they would take the rest day by day, the Trump campaign announced rally in Milwaukee March 19th. — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 10, 2020

According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Trump is also “tentatively” planning to hold a rally in Florida.

This announcement comes just after Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that the decision to continue to hold rallies will be made “literally on a day-to-day basis” and that he is “very confident” the campaign will make the “best decisions” with respect to public health.

The GOP is still reeling from the scare caused by a coronavirus-infected attendee at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which has resulted in a number of prominent Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Doug Collins (R-GA) voluntarily going into self-quarantine.