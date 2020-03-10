Quantcast
Trump announces rally in Wisconsin — hours after Dems suspended theirs to protect public from coronavirus

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced they would be canceling planned campaign rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, though, has other plans. According to CNN, the president plans to hold a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin one week from Thursday:

According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Trump is also “tentatively” planning to hold a rally in Florida.

This announcement comes just after Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that the decision to continue to hold rallies will be made “literally on a day-to-day basis” and that he is “very confident” the campaign will make the “best decisions” with respect to public health.

The GOP is still reeling from the scare caused by a coronavirus-infected attendee at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which has resulted in a number of prominent Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Doug Collins (R-GA) voluntarily going into self-quarantine.

