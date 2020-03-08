Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump associate predicts new chief of staff Meadows won’t last long at White House: A ‘natural slow death’

Published

1 min ago

on

Deep in a report on the high hopes that many in the Trump administration have that newly tabbed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will do what his predecessors couldn’t do — last long in the job — one Trump confidante poured cold water on the notion.

Noting that Rep. Meadows (R-NC) is the fourth chief of staff employed by the president in three years, Politico reports that each of his predecessors left the job working for the mercurial Trump under a cloud — which should be a tip-off for what is to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a gnarly set of challenges for Mark Meadows, but then again, each of Trump’s three previous chiefs of staff saw their fair share of chaos: Reince Priebus often just tried to keep the administration afloat in its calamitous early days; John Kelly sought to rein in a boss he saw as mercurial and dangerous; Mick Mulvaney helped him stumble into an impeachment scandal,” Politico’s Meredith McGraw and Daniel Lippman write.

Some in the White House feel that Meadows will work out better than the tree who preceded him because he is likely to “let Trump be Trump” — which is exactly what the president is looking for.

“The irony here is that Mulvaney is exactly the kind of chief of staff Trump wanted, who was a sycophant and was a lap dog, and there’s no indication that Meadows will be any different because that’s the way Trump operates,” explained author Chris Whipple. “He has no use for a chief that will tell him hard truths so it’s really unlikely that anything will change.”

However, not everyone shares Whipple’s optimism no matter what Meadows does or doesn’t do.

“No matter who the chief of staff is, the president will eventually get sick and tired of that person,” explained a person close to Trump. “It’s the natural slow death that begins from the moment that one walks in the door.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump team says Pelosi’s ‘discord and disunity’ caused boycott of bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day event

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump plans to boycott an annual bipartisan St. Patrick's Day lunch and the White House has blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the move.

The Irish Times reported that Trump had decided not to attend the event because of "ongoing tensions" with Pelosi. The Speaker hosts the annual event and presidents have traditionally attended.

"Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the President will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity," a White House official told Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Tapper calls out Trump’s ‘never-ending cascade’ of lies about virus spread in blistering closing statement

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper used his closing comments on Sunday morning to call out Donald Trump for his "never-ending cascade" of lies about the spread of the virus, saying the president is putting the whole country in danger.

Standing before a large map illustrating the spread of COVID-19, Tapper was blunt in his condemnation of the president.

"At a time like this, when the public needs accurate information so it can avoid panic and pursue caution, being able to believe what our leaders tell us is vital,” Tapper stated. “But President Trump keeps diminishing the severity of the situation.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet ridicules Trump surgeon general for president is ‘healthier than I am’ claim: ‘He must be really ill then’

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams was buried under a withering blanket of derision on Sunday morning after telling CNN's Jake Tapper, "The president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am."

Adams' comment brought to mind Trump's doctors previously praising his health with equally ridiculous claims.

Needless to say, the Internet remembered and Twitter regulars had a field day laughing at the doctor.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image