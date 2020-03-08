Trump associate predicts new chief of staff Meadows won’t last long at White House: A ‘natural slow death’

Deep in a report on the high hopes that many in the Trump administration have that newly tabbed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will do what his predecessors couldn’t do — last long in the job — one Trump confidante poured cold water on the notion.

Noting that Rep. Meadows (R-NC) is the fourth chief of staff employed by the president in three years, Politico reports that each of his predecessors left the job working for the mercurial Trump under a cloud — which should be a tip-off for what is to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a gnarly set of challenges for Mark Meadows, but then again, each of Trump’s three previous chiefs of staff saw their fair share of chaos: Reince Priebus often just tried to keep the administration afloat in its calamitous early days; John Kelly sought to rein in a boss he saw as mercurial and dangerous; Mick Mulvaney helped him stumble into an impeachment scandal,” Politico’s Meredith McGraw and Daniel Lippman write.

Some in the White House feel that Meadows will work out better than the tree who preceded him because he is likely to “let Trump be Trump” — which is exactly what the president is looking for.

“The irony here is that Mulvaney is exactly the kind of chief of staff Trump wanted, who was a sycophant and was a lap dog, and there’s no indication that Meadows will be any different because that’s the way Trump operates,” explained author Chris Whipple. “He has no use for a chief that will tell him hard truths so it’s really unlikely that anything will change.”

However, not everyone shares Whipple’s optimism no matter what Meadows does or doesn’t do.

“No matter who the chief of staff is, the president will eventually get sick and tired of that person,” explained a person close to Trump. “It’s the natural slow death that begins from the moment that one walks in the door.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.