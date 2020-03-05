Trump believes coronavirus will ‘help’ him in November — and has been coordinating with task force on political response
President Donald Trump and his allies see the coronavirus as a political winner for them.
While the administration has already faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak, two sources say the president himself has joked that critics would be “so surprised” that the outbreak might actually “help, not hurt” his re-election campaign because of his team’s “terrific” response, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump’s view is widely shared among his closest associates, and his campaign has already honed that belief into a political weapon.
“While President Trump proactively combats coronavirus, Democrats campaign to curb Americans’ health care access [with their] Bernie Sanders-inspired, socialist health care agenda,” the 2020 campaign said Monday in a mass email.
Trump and other officials have been coordinating with the administration’s coronavirus task force to develop a strategy for blunting Democratic criticism of their COVID-19 response, according to the Beast’s two sources and a third source with direct knowledge of the discussions.
The White House has reshuffled the coronavirus task force, which was placed under the leadership of Vice President Mike Pence, and those changes initially caused a bottleneck in administration communications.
Two officials told The Daily Beast that the process has improved, but tension remains between scientists and the vice president’s office over the release of public health information.
As the virus has spread, the president has launched customary attacks at his critics, who say the administration has underfunded and mismanaged their response — and the White House expects Trump’s allies to follow his lead.
“While the President is leading aggressive response and preparation efforts, many in the media remain focused on attacking him at every turn,” read a list of talking points sent out by the White House to the president’s media surrogates. “Blinded by their bias and ignorant to the irony, the [New York] Times is accusing the President of having a ‘credibility’ problem on this issue — while publishing politically-motivated disinformation blaming the President for a virus.”
Trump himself has been using the virus to bash Democratic policies on immigration and blame them for politicizing the outbreak — which he’s doing himself.
2020 Election
Don’t allow bitterness over the Democratic primaries to re-elect Donald Trump — that’s exactly what he wants
Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others. The Age of Trump has once again shown this observation to be true.
America is a failing democracy. A reality TV show character became president by peddling lies, racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, cruelty and fake populism to angry, resentful and nihilistic white voters. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million, but still wound up in the White House because of an antiquated Electoral College system — and quite likely because of outside interference from a hostile nation.
2020 Election
Congressional candidate hoping to battle Democrat-turned-Republican Van Drew makes cannabis a big campaign talking point
EDITOR’SNOTE:OnMarch 10,NJ Cannabis Insiderhostsits first semi-annual, daylong industry conference, featuringtopleaders in themedical marijuana,hemp andlegal cannabis industries. Tickets are now on sale.A Democratic congressional candidate who hopes to take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the November election has made cannabis a major talking point of her campaign.Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, is one of eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for in the state’s 2nd District in South Jersey. Van Drew, the Republican incumbe... (more…)
2020 Election
After Super Tuesday, expect greater Russian election interference amped up by Trump
The day before Super Tuesday, all the nation’s top security agencies issued a joint statement warning that “foreign actors continue to try to … cause confusion and create doubt in our system.”This should hardly have been surprising since intelligence officials and the FBI have been publicly warning that Russia is waging “information warfare” to fan U.S. political divisions and undermine trust in the 2020 elections.Yet, on Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump was tweeting about the “phony Russia Witch Hunt” and the “Mueller Scam,” Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed the Kremlin electi... (more…)