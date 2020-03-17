Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump changed his tone on coronavirus after seeing Joe Biden take charge on outbreak: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump drew praise for his sober assessment Monday of the coronavirus outbreak — in stark contrast to his tone earlier this month.

Trump previously dismissed the virus as a “hoax” pushed by the media and Democrats to undermine his presidency, but the Associated Press reported that he has come to understand that the outbreak posed a threat to his re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president and his advisers are beginning to realize the COVID-19 outbreak will be a significant election issue, and Trump was prompted by one of his Democratic rivals to take the situation more seriously.

“Trump has told advisers that he now believes the virus will be a significant general election issue and he took note of the clear-eyed, somber tone used by his likely general election foe, Joe Biden, in Sunday’s Democratic debate,” the AP reported.

Trump has also received a series of sobering briefings in the past few days that paint a grim picture of the public health crisis — which could wind up killing up to 2 million Americans.

The president has seen the White House take dramatic precautions to prevent contact with possibly infected individuals, and his press secretary Stephanie Grisham and outgoing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney have isolated themselves at home after coming into contact with coronavirus patients.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is planning to bail out his corporate pals for pandemic losses — and leave taxpayers with the bill: columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, political observer David Rothkopf warned American taxpayers that Donald Trump's obsession with the stock market means that they will be hit with a bill for bailouts that put corporate profitability before the needs of cash-strapped Americans who have lost their livelihoods during the mismanaged coronavirus epidemic response.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Lack of testing is killing us!’ Epidemiologist sounds alarm on CNN about worsening coronavirus disaster

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

An epidemiologist went on CNN Tuesday to sound the alarm about how completely unprepared the United States is to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN that American medical professionals' response to the virus is still being hampered by a shortage of testing kits.

Specifically, Marrazzo said that the lack of sufficient kits was also hurting supplies of needed medical equipment to combat the disease.

"This lack of diagnostic testing is really killing us," she said. "And the reason is, because when we have somebody come in who we think might have a good chance of infection, we immediately have to don the most protective personal protective equipment, the shield, all that sort of stuff. We can't stop using that equipment until we are sure that person doesn't have the infection. So when you prolong the time to get that result back, you're burning through a lot of that equipment."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner convinced Trump the media was overhyping coronavirus threat: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at son-in-law Jared Kushner's handling of the coronavirus response, and now he's being blamed for the president's response.

Kushner repeatedly told the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the coronavirus outbreak, which Trump then repeated publicly -- undercutting dire warnings from doctors and scientists, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image