Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump creditor woes

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

David Cay Johnston
David Cay Johnston

Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street, but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified. They should be. Their entire investment may be flushed down the financial toilet if Trump can’t pay his debts on his heavily leveraged golf resorts, hotels and restaurants.

Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

LADR shares lost 54% of their value. That’s double the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Shares of Trump’s biggest creditor, the large Deutsche Bank, are down 43% in the same period.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

CNN

‘It’s going to be a tsunami’: NY’s Governor Cuomo warns coronavirus numbers are about to get catastrophic

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On CNN Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) appeared on the show hosted by his brother Chris, to warn about the imminent catastrophe coronavirus will wreak on the health care system in his state.

"We have to engage this. We have to engage it fully," said Cuomo. "This is a war. It's a long-term war. This is not a few weeks. We have to get the American people set for it. They have to get the facts. They hear so much different information. They don't know what to believe. It makes them for anxious rather than more confident."

"I think the president is getting it. This has to be a national effort," Cuomo continued. "There is no country that has done this that didn't make it a national effort. China, South Korea, Italy. It's the federal government that has to do this. You look at the national headlines today. Every state doing their own thing. Different cities doing their own thing. It's confusing. It's chaos. They don't know which way to go. The federal government should come up, step in, and say, this is what we're going to do. This is what we do in schools, this is what we do in businesses, here are the rules. And then the states can adjust the rules to their particular circumstances."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN celebrates Donald Trump for finally realizing he doesn’t have everything under control

Published

12 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper and White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins showed the evolution of President Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus.

In a press conference Monday, Trump told Collins that he never meant that he has a handle on the disease, rather he has a "tremendous control" over the government response to it. But when he briefed the press Sunday, Trump told people to "relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Let’s not do that!’ White House adviser refuses to say if Trump is to blame for tanking stock market

Published

17 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro flew into a huff when a CNN host pressed him to defend President Donald Trump's leadership in the coronavirus crisis.

Navarro appeared Monday morning on CNN as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points moments after opening, and host Poppy Harlow asked whether the U.S. was headed into a recession, reported The Daily Beast.

“I hear you, Peter, but the Dow is off 2,200 points, the S&P is off 8 percent,” Harlow said. “You’re a top economist at the White House. Are we headed into a recession? I appreciate the efforts you just outlined, but this is freaking people out!”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image