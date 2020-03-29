Trump fans have a white-hot meltdown after NBC’s Chuck Todd asks if president has ‘blood on his hands’

Fans of Donald Trump flooded Twitter with complaints about Chuck Todd after the “Meet the Press” host asked former Vice President Joe Biden if the president has “blood on his hands” due to people dying from the coronavirus pandemic that he has been accused of ignoring for too long.

On a day when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “As the president fiddles, people are dying and we just have to take every precaution,” Biden was asked by Todd, “Do you think there is blood on the President’s hands?” to which he replied, “I think that’s a little too harsh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That exchange set off a Twitter maelstrom by the president’s rabid boosters who are now demanding that Todd be fired.

You can see a sampling, as well as a clip, below:

Chuck Todd: “Do you think there is blood on the President’s hands?” Biden: “I think that’s a little too harsh.” Sometimes the truth is harsh and Donald Trump absolutely has blood on his hands for failing to adequately prepare our nation for this pandemic.pic.twitter.com/CmVcLWEoSW — Ryan Knight 🌹🌅 (@ProudResister) March 29, 2020

FIRE CHUCK TODD — Bill Foldi (@bill7708) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Todd is a deranged lunatic desperate to advance panic & hysteria to enrich himself through clicks & eyeballs. He’s a disgrace to legitimate journalism, his network, & ANYONE who claims him. His interview today will be remembered by history as the low point for “journalism.” — captain thomas (@captain97213461) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashar, I normally like your takes, but I disagree here. Chuck Todd literally this morning suggested Trump has blood on his hands. From the beginning, *some* reporters have been very happy to use the pandemic to dunk on Trump at every opportunity they can get. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The is a preposterous question from Chuck Todd. We are all doing the best we can, including the President. To put blood on anyone’s hands is offensive. @NBCNews needs to pull the country together rather than apart at this time of crisis. We can be better as a country. — Mark Newman (@newmanbyu) March 29, 2020

⁦@NBCNews⁩ this is the kind of journalism you validate? He should be terminated, effective immediately ⁦@chucktodd⁩ people can’t stand you. Leftist scum. https://t.co/LiCj8lOvfl — The Irishman (@TheIrishman1921) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC’s Chuck Todd raised eyebrows Sunday asking

“if President Trump had “blood on his hands”

for delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak. Todd pointed to DemocRAT pandemic messaging,

Saying failure to take aggressive action

could cost lives.https://t.co/6iEbBMZJOQ — @Texas Blooz (@TexasBlooz) March 29, 2020

They are mentally ill. All of them. Everyone should just stop tuning in. — Julie Brown (@jules106vega) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Todd is embarrassing now…. https://t.co/rAg2HwSTGc — hinckleytriumph (@hinckleytriumph) March 29, 2020

Another political Rohrschach test. Either Chuck Todd is a Trump-hating Democrat or a pro-Trump useful idiot. https://t.co/lbTZI5iDTv — joelcolliery (@joelcolliery) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@NBCNews @MeetThePress @chucktodd Fire Chuck Todd. FOX fired Trish Reagen for what she said What he said was even worse. Fire him now — Brokergurl (@broker_gurl) March 29, 2020

Can u imagine the humiliation chuck must feel each day when he gets these marching orders from above to ask these hateful questions? No matter what the paycheck, he still needs to look his kids in the eyes — OnionBoy (@SamBrannan9) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT