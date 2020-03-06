Quantcast
Trump has a selfish reason for holding back coronavirus testing kits: ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

Responding to a report from a Kaiser nurse in Northern California who went public with her inability to get tested for the coronavirus before going back to work with patients, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance accused President Donald Trump of having his administration slow-walk the release of testing kits in an effort to tamp down reports of infected Americans.

“As a nurse, I’m very concerned that not enough is being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the unidentified nurse said the statement released by the California Nurses Association labor union. “I know because I am currently sick and in quarantine after caring for a patient who tested positive. I’m awaiting ‘permission’ from the federal government to allow for my testing, even after my physician and county health professional ordered it.”

According to Vance, the slow release of test kits strikes her as suspicious and suggested that the president and members of his administration don’t want people tested because they fear the tests will reveal that the epidemic is worse than the White House is letting on.

As Vance wrote, “Why not test for Coronavirus? The only explanation we’ve seen so far is because Trump wants to keep the numbers down. He thinks this helps his chances of re-election. In other words, he cares less about your health than his future. Mass testing is logical, sensible & doable.”

You can see her tweet below:

