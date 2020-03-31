Quantcast
Trump-loving Florida pastor claims someone shot at his church after his arrest for defying coronavirus lockdown

March 31, 2020

In the wake of his arrest for holding packed services at his church in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown says he’s now the target of death threats.

During a Facebook Live broadcast, Howard-Brown blamed the threats on “religious bigotry and hatred” in the media, also claiming that someone fired gun shots at his church’s sign.

“The media are stirring up every kind of religious bigotry and hatred right now,” he said. “People firing shots last night at the church sign from the highway. We went this morning there was no bullet holes. We did report it but the police say unless you can show where the bullet landed, but I mean the guys, security were there. They could hear the gun going off and then the death threats, to the ministry and to the staff. It’s beyond the pale. So people have basically, literally lost their ever-loving minds.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Howard-Brown at his home Monday afternoon for "intentionally and repeatedly" hosting packed church services in defiance of stay-at-home orders set in place by President Trump, the Gov. of Florida, the CDC and the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group.


Rick Scott demands congressional investigation into the WHO for 'helping Communist China cover up'

23 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for an investigation into the World Health Organization because he thinks they are aiding in a "Communist China cover up."

Politico reported that the China hawk has long had issues with the WHO's relationship with Beijing. China stopped counting cases of coronavirus weeks ago and removed American reporters from their country.

“The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed,” said the Florida senator, claiming the WHO is intentionally spreading misinformation. “We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it — and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.”

'I am scared and enraged': Pandemic expert says CDC reaction under Trump 'super different' from Obama

43 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Pandemic expert Theresa MacPhail of the Stevens Institute of Technology said this week that she "couldn't have been more wrong" about the way the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) handled the novel coronavirus outbreak.

MacPhail told Vice that she expected the CDC to have a more "robust" response to the virus than China had.

"I just assumed that the U.S. system would be a little bit better, would be a little bit more robust and do more testing and containment than China was able to do, and I just couldn't have been more wrong," she lamented.

According to MacPhail, something changed at the CDC after President Barack Obama left office.

