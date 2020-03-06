Trump ordered Mike Pence not to compliment the governor of Washington during coronavirus outbreak

Authorities in Washington state on Friday announced three more fatalities from COVID-19 coronavirus, with 79 total positive cases confirmed in the state.

As the state hardest hit by the epidemic rushed to deal with the response, President Donald Trump was attacking Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) as a “snake” during a visit to the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump on Inslee: "I told Mike not to be complimentary of that Gov because that Gov is a snake…Let me just tell you we have a lot of problems with the Gov and the Gov of WA, that's where you have many of your problems, OK? So Mike may be happy with him but I'm not OK?" — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 6, 2020

Trump smears Jay Inslee, governor of the state at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak: "I told Mike [Pence] not to be complimentary of the governor, because that governor is a snake." pic.twitter.com/zfraPiqmGI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

"I promise you President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American people," Pence says when asked whether Trump (who just called Gov. Inslee a "snake" and compared tests to his "perfect" Ukraine call) is taking coronavirus seriously enough. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Trump called Gov Inslee “a snake.” Says he told Pence to “not be nice to him.” He’s “not a good Governor.” Says “he’s no good. That’s the way I feel. Bye. Good luck to CNN.” This is Trump at CDC. Attacking a Governor whose state is hit with coronavirus. It’s grotesque. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence was asked about Trump calling Governor Inslee "a snake" earlier, but Pence ignored the question and no one has followed up. No one has yet asked Pence about Trump's statements describing why he wants to keep the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases artificially low. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 6, 2020