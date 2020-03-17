Trump ‘spiritual adviser’ Paula White begs for cash to heal those who are ‘soul sick’ during coronavirus

Pastor Paula White used a Facebook prayer session as an opportunity to beg for money at a time when people are anxious about whether they’ll be able to survive the coronavirus, either medically or financially, The Friendly Atheist wrote for Patheos.

White, who’s a pastor of the “prosperity gospel,” begged for $91 as a “seed” for her personal ministry.

While she claimed the Bible could help people through coronavirus quarantine, it’s unclear how the $91 will help.

“Churches do so much,” White said. “Not just from a humanitarian standpoint, but the greatest thing we do is bring spiritual truths that transform. What we do as ministers of the gospel is so vitally important, because every single day, we are a hospital to the sick.”

“Not necessarily the physically sick, though we also help take care of that. Many churches have health centers, etc. But we are a hospital for those who are soul-sick, those who are spiritually sick, because we bring forth the word of God, and we bring for truth that gets deep down in your soul in the way you think and you feel about things,” she explained.

White left her Florida church in May 2019 and has been serving in Trump’s administration as the chair of the “Faith and Opportunity Initiative” program. She now runs “Paula White Ministry” while her son and daughter-in-law run her former church.

“Maybe you’d like to sow a $91 seed, and that’s just putting your faith with Psalm 91,” White explained. “Or maybe $9. Or whatever God tells you to do. If you want to be a blessing to Paula White Ministry or City of Destiny. We would love for you to help us and stand with us. We’d love for you to stand with your church. Don’t forget: Now is not the time to abandon your covenant with God. It’s a time that you go deeper. Stand with your pastor.”

Watch the video below: