Trump suggests Schumer should be ‘arrested or impeached’ for criticizing his Supreme Court justices

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and suggested that a Republican doing the same thing would be “arrested or impeached”:

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Trump is evidently forgetting that he himself launched a vicious attack on Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor just a week before.

Schumer was delivering a speech against an anti-abortion case that received oral argument earlier in the day, warning Gorsuch and Kavanaugh that they would “pay the price” for a ruling against women’s rights — by which he meant that they would cost Republicans at the ballot box and erode public opinion in the court. Many GOP pundits, however, have baselessly claimed that this was a “threat” against the justices.

Chief Justice John Roberts himself jumped into the controversy, criticizing Schumer’s statement as “dangerous” — though he drew controversy for weighing in, given that he had not condemned Trump’s similar attack on his colleagues.