Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump suggests Schumer should be ‘arrested or impeached’ for criticizing his Supreme Court justices

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and suggested that a Republican doing the same thing would be “arrested or impeached”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is evidently forgetting that he himself launched a vicious attack on Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor just a week before.

Schumer was delivering a speech against an anti-abortion case that received oral argument earlier in the day, warning Gorsuch and Kavanaugh that they would “pay the price” for a ruling against women’s rights — by which he meant that they would cost Republicans at the ballot box and erode public opinion in the court. Many GOP pundits, however, have baselessly claimed that this was a “threat” against the justices.

Chief Justice John Roberts himself jumped into the controversy, criticizing Schumer’s statement as “dangerous” — though he drew controversy for weighing in, given that he had not condemned Trump’s similar attack on his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suggests Schumer should be ‘arrested or impeached’ for criticizing his Supreme Court justices

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and suggested that a Republican doing the same thing would be "arrested or impeached":

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg spent 24 times as much per voter as Biden — only to lose spectacularly: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Money in politics is a huge problem, but one thing Super Tuesday proved is that there's a line to buying elections.

MSNBC's Ari Melber calculated that New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $240 per vote when former Vice President Joe Biden spent $10 per vote.

The money for Bloomberg wasn't just over the course of the last year, it was in just 100 days, releasing a kind of Bloomberg explosion that got him on the debate stage and earned him at least a few delegates.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former high-ranking DOJ officials file Supreme Court brief in Trump financial records case

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal tweeted out a recently filed Amicus Brief signed by him and other former high-ranking Justice Department officials on the case involving President Donald Trump's financial records.

"As former officials charged with defending the prerogatives of the Executive Branch while providing candid, independent, and principled legal advice to the President, amici have a strong interest in ensuring that our constitutional system of separation of powers strikes the proper balance between the three branches of government and remains stable across administrations," the brief reads. "Amici submit this brief to offer their informed perspective on the scope of the President’s responsibility to cooperate with congressional investigations, and to explain why President Trump’s and the Solicitor General’s arguments in this case threaten the Nation’s system of checks and balances."

Continue Reading
 
 