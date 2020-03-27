Quantcast
Trump surgeon general says New York may not need ventilators it’s requesting: ‘The models are way off!’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s surgeon general on Friday suggested that medical experts in New York may not know what they’re talking about when it comes to the number of ventilators they’ll need to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on CBS, Surgeon General Jerome Adams was asked about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators, which President Donald Trump said on Fox News Thursday night was an exaggeration.

“We heard New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ask for ventilators, he gave very specific numbers, do you think he doesn’t know what he’s talking about on this issue when he’s in constant contact with the top New York hospitals?” asked host Gayle King.

“I think that’s a fair question, and I think that if you talk to experts, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and others, the models in many cases are way off,” Adams said, referring to models projecting New York would need tens of thousands more ventilators.

Watch the video below.


Trump allies terrified that his plan to relax pandemic rules will blow up in his face

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to interviews with individuals who are close to Donald Trump, they are worried that his rush to relax the health safety standards suggested by the Centers for Disease Control to hamper the spread of the coronavirus could blow up in his face and destroy his re-election bid if the pandemic grows worse afterward.

According to Politico, the president is hellbent on getting people back to work at a time with health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci who has become the most trusted member of the White House coronavirus task force -- have said there should be no rush since it appears the spread is unabated at the moment.

‘Holy crap this is insane’: Citing coronavirus pandemic, EPA indefinitely suspends environmental rules

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

"The EPA uses this global pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment. This is a schoolbook example for what we need to start looking out for."

The Environmental Protection Agency, headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, announced on Thursday a sweeping and indefinite suspension of environmental rules amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, a move green groups warned gives the fossil fuel industry a "green light to pollute with impunity."

Disgusted presidential historian hammers Trump for making governors grovel for pandemic relief

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Presidential historian Jon Meacham bashed President Donald Trump for doling out badly needed help to governors who flattered him, saying he was behaving like the king the American Revolution fought to overthrow.

Governors have reported they have to "tap dance" around the president as they ask for needed coronavirus aid, and Meacham was appalled that they had to flatter Trump to save American lives.

"One of the reasons we fought the American Revolution was to avoid having our fates be subject to the whims of the king," Meacham said. "At least in the popular imagination, that was a central force behind the creation of the republic. America was supposed to put reason at the center of the national enterprise, and I can't imagine another situation which is more designed, better for the centrality of data and the dictates of science."

