Trump whines about 3 Dem governors during Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats during a Thursday evening appearance on Fox News.

Speaking with Sean Hannity, after postponing a call on the COVID-19 crisis with China, Trump blasted Democrats who have criticized his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Trump lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Hannity is now attacking Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of fear mongering and complaining. He goes on to mock him for asking for ventilators pic.twitter.com/uGCcM1I0qD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 27, 2020

Trump then went on to complain about Gov. Jay Inslee (D-NY) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)