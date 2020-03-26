Trump whines about 3 Dem governors during Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity
President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats during a Thursday evening appearance on Fox News.
Speaking with Sean Hannity, after postponing a call on the COVID-19 crisis with China, Trump blasted Democrats who have criticized his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic.
First, Trump lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).
Hannity is now attacking Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of fear mongering and complaining. He goes on to mock him for asking for ventilators pic.twitter.com/uGCcM1I0qD
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 27, 2020
Trump then went on to complain about Gov. Jay Inslee (D-NY) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
Trump complains about Jay Inslee and says he ran for President and got zero. He also complains about Gretchen Whitmer asking for assistance pic.twitter.com/736LRi9Ny4
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 27, 2020