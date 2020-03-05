Trump was scheduled to speak at this health care conference — but it just got canceled thanks to coronavirus

President Donald Trump has constantly tried to downplay concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, but now the virus is forcing the cancellation of a health care conference where he was scheduled to talk.

Local news station WESH reports that the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s global health conference that was set for next week has been canceled over fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had been scheduled to speak at the conference on Monday, as had Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“Today, following recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIMSS announced it is clearly necessary to cancel the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition,” a statement put out by the organization said.

The organization said that this is the first time in 58 years that it has had to cancel its annual conference, but “it is now clear that cancellation is unavoidable in order to meet HIMSS’ obligation to protect the health and safety of the global HIMSS community, employees and local residents.”