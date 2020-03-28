TrumpGenocide trends as Americans grow increasingly frustrated with president’s coronavirus failures

As America crossed the grim milestone of 2,000 coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Twitter for his handling of the health and economic crises.

Frustration with the president was prominent on Twitter, with the hashtag #TrumpGenocide trending nationwide.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Today 112,468 people in the US have #COVID19

Within a few weeks it could be 10 times more. The worldwide mortality rate is around 4.8%, so 53,984 people will die. 53,984 people And Trump wants to withhold medical aid to governors who aren't "appreciative" enough. #TrumpGenocide pic.twitter.com/dZ4YHjKH5X — loony (@German_badgirl) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“The result was a lost month, when the world’s richest country—armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists—squandered its best chance of containing the virus’s spread.”#TrumpVirus #TrumpGenocide #TrumpPandemic https://t.co/6OV9gJE6uw — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 28, 2020

Donald Trump obviously thinks the best way to keep people from voting against him is to kill them.#TrumpGenocide — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

To every Trump supporting asshat that doesn’t like my comparisons of Trump to Hitler because you think he’d never do anything to kill our citizens, you can officially GO FUCK YOURSELF #TrumpGenocide https://t.co/dZE5dPfLI0 via @usatoday — Impeached King Trump (@realTrumpClone) March 28, 2020

Instead of shooting people on 5th Avenue, he’ll just let anyone infected with #COVID19 die from neglect 🤬 #TrumpGenocide #RemoveTrumpNow https://t.co/Wbf6Jc3cnL — Socially Distant Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoon by Michael deAdder @deAdder. Sorry the name was clipped. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He knew about it in early January.

He chose to do absolutely nothing.

He downplayed it and hid info.

He created a propaganda task force.

He tasked Mike Pence to lead it.

He called it a Democratic hoax.

He went golfing to steal more money.

He’s attacking Governors.#TrumpGenocide — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine listening to this after you have lost a loved one due to under-diagnosis or lack of equipment. Or if you caught COVID-19 due to lack of protective gear.#TrumpGenocide #QuidProCOVID19 https://t.co/QSdFD5nYeM — elenadreams (@elenadreams2) March 28, 2020

Why is #TrumpGenocide trending? Because it's not a joke. That's why. He's really doing it. pic.twitter.com/sia8D0UoDo — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He doesn't belong here.

We should never have been here in the first place.

It should have never come to this moment, when his lies and ineptitude and fraudulence leveled us.

It should never have taken a disaster to remove a disaster.https://t.co/CfVWnJMc4j#TrumpGenocide — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 28, 2020

He called it a hoax

Said we’d be down to zero cases

Prevented testing to keep count low

Denied Fed aid to blue states

Ignored doctors & scientists

Sent sick people back to work

Gave millions false hope of cure

Failed to activate Defense Act

Took no responsibility#TrumpGenocide — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It would take a president who totally lacked both intelligence and compassion to fuck up this badly – in other words an #UnstableMonster. #TrumpGenocide — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) March 28, 2020

#TrumpGenocide if someone doesn’t stop him he’s going to kill us all 😭😔😞🥺 pic.twitter.com/8qxhYj26Vk — Sharon D. Roberts (@dameemee) March 28, 2020

For awhile it seemed like Donald Trump didn't care if we lived or died. Now we know that he's actively trying to get Americans killed if they live in a city or state that doesn't think much of him. He's committing genocide against us. #TrumpGenocide https://t.co/SBOj9LPFOw — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, #MasksNow folks, take a look. We need HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of homemade masks. We need them now. Sew. Sew. Sew. Please!!!! Text MASKS to 50409. Thank you!!!! Stop the #TrumpGenocide https://t.co/peyxPi1Zk8 — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) March 28, 2020

#TrumpGenocide is trending as Trump is withholding medical aid to states whose governors won’t kiss hiss ass with sufficient alacrity. Remember the testimony below? It was meant as a reductum absurdum, and now it’s our reality#covidproquo https://t.co/NaMsYolb8o — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) March 28, 2020