Trump’s attempt to blame his coronavirus failures on nation’s governors blows up spectacularly in his face

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunday morning Donald Trump lashed out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other unnamed governors for blaming his administration for bungling the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are exposing their own “shortcomings.”

Along the way, the president also accused the media of being in on a conspiracy to blame him.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “. @JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN  and Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”

Needless to say, many commenters noted that the health crisis is a 50-state problem and his job is to lead the country — although he doesn’t seem to be aware of that fact.

You can see some responses below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
