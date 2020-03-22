Trump’s attempt to blame his coronavirus failures on nation’s governors blows up spectacularly in his face

Sunday morning Donald Trump lashed out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other unnamed governors for blaming his administration for bungling the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are exposing their own “shortcomings.”

Along the way, the president also accused the media of being in on a conspiracy to blame him.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “. @JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN and Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”

Needless to say, many commenters noted that the health crisis is a 50-state problem and his job is to lead the country — although he doesn’t seem to be aware of that fact.

You can see some responses below:

But the President of the United States going to Twitter and attacking everyone is unnerving and does not project confidence nor leadership to the American people. This is especially demoralizing during an emergency like the coronavirus pandemic. We need leadership not bullying. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 22, 2020

I guess the President still hasn’t bothered to read his job description. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) March 22, 2020

1. Trump denied the available WHO coronavirus test kits.

2. The 12-week delay cost American lives.

3. After this delay, Oscar Health launches its testing center locator.

4. Oscar Health is a Kushner company. Investigate the shit out of this crime family. Benghazi style, please. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) March 22, 2020

I've been waiting for you to start blaming Governors and local officials for your deadly faliures. And here you are. You cannot pass the buck on procurement of medical supplies and testing kits to Governors. Not gonna happen. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 22, 2020

At a time when our healthcare workforce desperately needs #PPENow , you have aided and abetted #PPEShortages by NOT using the full power of your office (DPA) to ensure that both manufacturing as well as logistics can deliver in time to avert catastrophe. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 22, 2020

You FAILED us. And we will REMEMBER come November. — Paz (@Spaniard8888888) March 22, 2020

Isn’t this a violation of the oath of office? solemnly swear that I will FAITHFULLY execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." (Go read it for job instructions.) — Bob A (@boba1z) March 22, 2020

"We're all in this together"?

If THEY fail, people die. Instead of leading the country through the #TrumpPandemic, you're spending the day rage-tweeting on Twitter b/4 your daily mini hate rally. #Resign pic.twitter.com/TBb96Fiw61 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 22, 2020

Resign. — Blah Blah Blah (@localnotable) March 22, 2020

My god, you have more feelings than a This Is Us episode. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 22, 2020

Stop tweeting, stop talking. You have always been useless, especially now. Take a lesson from @JBPritzker and @NYGovCuomo They are real leaders. You have failed us. — Arden Messing (@arden_messing) March 22, 2020

You were getting briefed on the situation since EARLY JANUARY and you did NOTHING! You deliberately stalled testing for weeks so the stock market wouldn't be affected by "the numbers" of sick Americans! — Tami Burages (@tburages) March 22, 2020

At least Nero fiddled. — John Weaver (@jwgop) March 22, 2020

