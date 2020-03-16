Quantcast
Trump’s DOJ scrambles to crack down as coronavirus cure scams explode

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr issued a directive ordering federal prosecutors to go after coronavirus “cure” scams being peddled around the country.

As Americans have upended their lives and isolated themselves in fear of the pandemic, the snake-oil market has thrived.

In February, right-wing televangelist Jim Bakker promoted a solution of colloidal silver as a cure to coronavirus, which prompted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to seek a restraining order from a federal judge. Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been promoting his special brand of toothpaste as a cure for coronavirus, which has earned him a warning of legal action from New York Attorney General Letitia James.


