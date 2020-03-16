Trump’s DOJ scrambles to crack down as coronavirus cure scams explode

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr issued a directive ordering federal prosecutors to go after coronavirus “cure” scams being peddled around the country.

NEW from @TheJusticeDept AG Barr has issued a new directive to all U.S. Attorneys telling them to prioritize investigating scam artists who are seeking to profit from the #coronavirus pandemic. “The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit,” he wrote. — Sarah N. Lynch (@SarahNLynch) March 16, 2020

As Americans have upended their lives and isolated themselves in fear of the pandemic, the snake-oil market has thrived.

In February, right-wing televangelist Jim Bakker promoted a solution of colloidal silver as a cure to coronavirus, which prompted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to seek a restraining order from a federal judge. Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been promoting his special brand of toothpaste as a cure for coronavirus, which has earned him a warning of legal action from New York Attorney General Letitia James.