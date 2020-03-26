Trump’s team is furious with his super PAC as it stays silent and lets Democrats pound the president on air

According to Politico, the chief super PAC that campaigns on behalf of President Donald Trump has been silent over the past several days, as super PACs aligned with Democrats have blitzed the airwaves with ad after ad attacking the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. And strategists in Trump’s orbit are furious about it.

“In interviews, more than a half-dozen White House aides, campaign officials and other Trump allies said they felt deserted by the group, America First Action, openly questioning why it’s leaving Trump exposed on the airwaves at the most vulnerable moment of his presidency,” wrote Alex Isenstadt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversely, he reported, “Liberal groups are collectively spending millions of dollars in swing states portraying Trump as an erratic leader at a time of national crisis who failed to recognize the threat the pandemic posed. Joe Biden’s campaign has launched a brutal spot savaging the president for repeatedly downplaying the coronavirus and then complaining that he could have done more had he known about it earlier. And a super PAC aligned with the former vice president is airing a commercial declaring that Trump has ‘failed’ in his response.”

All of this has left Trump allies questioning why they are being left out to dry.

“There is a major vacuum on the political front right now, with the White House focused on coronavirus response and the campaign, rightly so, echoing the White House,” said Chris LaCivita, the former strategist for Swift Boat Veterans for Truth who engineered the 2004 attacks on John Kerry’s military record. “With attacks coming from all over, the simple question is: Where the hell is the president’s air cover?”

”In the midst of the current pandemic crisis, so that the president can focus on leading the nation and projecting an upbeat message of unity, it seems like the ideal time for his super PAC to be handling political messaging, and that messaging should be defining Joe Biden right now,” agreed down-ballot GOP strategist Nick Everhart.

Trump’s campaign has expressed mounting frustration with the media narrative, and this week drew attention for sending a cease-and-desist letter to local stations carrying an attack ad from Biden’s campaign.