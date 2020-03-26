Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s team is furious with his super PAC as it stays silent and lets Democrats pound the president on air

Published

43 mins ago

on

According to Politico, the chief super PAC that campaigns on behalf of President Donald Trump has been silent over the past several days, as super PACs aligned with Democrats have blitzed the airwaves with ad after ad attacking the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. And strategists in Trump’s orbit are furious about it.

“In interviews, more than a half-dozen White House aides, campaign officials and other Trump allies said they felt deserted by the group, America First Action, openly questioning why it’s leaving Trump exposed on the airwaves at the most vulnerable moment of his presidency,” wrote Alex Isenstadt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversely, he reported, “Liberal groups are collectively spending millions of dollars in swing states portraying Trump as an erratic leader at a time of national crisis who failed to recognize the threat the pandemic posed. Joe Biden’s campaign has launched a brutal spot savaging the president for repeatedly downplaying the coronavirus and then complaining that he could have done more had he known about it earlier. And a super PAC aligned with the former vice president is airing a commercial declaring that Trump has ‘failed’ in his response.”

All of this has left Trump allies questioning why they are being left out to dry.

“There is a major vacuum on the political front right now, with the White House focused on coronavirus response and the campaign, rightly so, echoing the White House,” said Chris LaCivita, the former strategist for Swift Boat Veterans for Truth who engineered the 2004 attacks on John Kerry’s military record. “With attacks coming from all over, the simple question is: Where the hell is the president’s air cover?”

”In the midst of the current pandemic crisis, so that the president can focus on leading the nation and projecting an upbeat message of unity, it seems like the ideal time for his super PAC to be handling political messaging, and that messaging should be defining Joe Biden right now,” agreed down-ballot GOP strategist Nick Everhart.

Trump’s campaign has expressed mounting frustration with the media narrative, and this week drew attention for sending a cease-and-desist letter to local stations carrying an attack ad from Biden’s campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Alec MacGillis 

Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, "we need a Tom Brady" to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

"Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, 'Oh we need Tom Brady,'" Trump told the press room. "I said, 'Yeah.' He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we're gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That's only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren't corrupt. But so much of it is. It's so sad to see."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP billionaire who co-founded Home Depot pushing unproven COVID-19 treatment via ‘Job Creators Network’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Jake Pearson

A conservative business group founded by a prolific Republican political donor is pressuring the White House to greenlight an unproven COVID-19 treatment, saying in an online petition that the country has plants in the U.S. ready to produce a drug but can’t because of “red tape, regulation, and a dysfunctional healthcare supply chain.”

In recent days, Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus’ Job Creators Network has placed Facebook ads and texted supporters to sign a petition urging President Donald Trump to “CUT RED TAPE” and make an anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine available for treating those sickened with the virus, one such message obtained by ProPublica reads.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image