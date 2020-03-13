Trump’s virus blame-shifting gets massive fact check: ‘You cannot control your jealousy of Obama’

President Donald Trump tried to blame President Donald Trump for his own failures in responding to the coronavirus outbreak — and his claims were quickly fact-checked.

The president accused Obama of bungling the response to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic in 2009, and credited himself with undoing changes his predecessor had made to the Centers for Disease Control that hampered his own response to the virus.

First all of this is a lie.

Second, you’ve been president for 3 years – why didn’t you fix this if it’s true? Oh it’s because it’s a lie.

Third, under the Obama admin, there were a million tests available within weeks for H1N1. You should have learned from him. https://t.co/VHOkLUStiw — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 13, 2020

The H1N1 epidemic had a 0.03% fatality rate and millions were tested early on. Here, with a fatality rate of 20-30+ times that level, you sat on your hands and people will DIE prematurely because of it. You have BLOOD on your hands. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 13, 2020

CDC website says that the first case of swine flu in the U.S. was detected on April 15, 2009. The Obama administration declared a Public Health Emergency on April 26, 2009. You’re a public health emergency, you syphilitic sock monkey. You’re also impeached and demented. Resign — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) March 13, 2020

Trump fired the entire pandemic response team two years ago to help pay for his tax cuts!!!!! — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) March 13, 2020

The president fired his top pandemics adviser in 2018 and eliminated the global health unit in the National Security Council. People who might have worked this problem. https://t.co/qbhZLz07Fs — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 13, 2020

You didn’t react quick enough. You played it off. You put a dumbass in charge of the task force and you still won’t take accountability. This is the TrumpVirus and you are a horrible president. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 13, 2020

This is just a lie. There's nothing else to say anymore. YOU are the one who dismantled the groundbreaking international response apparatus Obama put together to catch a potential pandemic before it reached our shores. — Hqdepot1 (@Hqdepot1) March 13, 2020

@BarackObama administration declared swine flu national emergency before deaths in US and requested funds from Congress 2 days later. He ushered huge economic growth while handling massive pandemic that claimed the lives of 12,469. You dismantled his pandemic response operation — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 13, 2020

You cannot control your jealousy of Obama. You’re pathetic. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 13, 2020

You're in full blown meltdown mode. I'm sure #DrFauci describing your actions regarding the #coronavirus as failing put you over the edge. You are exactly that. A failure. An epic failure. https://t.co/66EHnacrih — Lisa (@JoyfullyDazed) March 13, 2020

Obama and CDC had a system put in place for pandemics after swine flu. Obama saw that there were better ways to organize and deal with a pandemic. You, on the other hand, destroyed this and put us all in danger. You are a weak, ignorant, and pathetic little man. — Ryan A Bell (@ryan_a_bell) March 13, 2020

Not that you'll read this because it's debunks your lies, but here's a fact check:https://t.co/wVkyhg1lTZ — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 13, 2020

Way to start the morning …blaming the cdc and Obama. What we need is leadership and you failed. I'm guessing you no longer think it's a hoax — Kimberly Orner Rauch (@OrnerRauch) March 13, 2020

Narrator: Obama’s response to the H1N1 swine flu was not a disaster. It was a staggering success. It was in fact Trump, whose incompetence turned his first flu season into a full scale disaster: https://t.co/D62OcAjC0G pic.twitter.com/WjoGf9fF5C — Richard Hine (@richardhine) March 13, 2020

