‘Unfit’ Trump has become ‘irrelevant’ as the adults in the administration try to clean up his pandemic mess: columnist

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin applauded some members of Donald Trump’s administration for stepping into the breach and attempting to deal with the coronavirus pandemic — and the attendant fallout — that has nearly brought the entire country to a standstill.

According to the former Republican, Donald Trump is now “irrelevant” when it comes to any serious policy decisions.

“When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she had reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it predictably did not include that payroll tax. Increasingly, the way to get anything done is for Pelosi and Mnuchin to hammer out a reasonable compromise, let Mnuchin sell it to the president and then present it as a fait accompli to the Senate Republicans who have no ideas or legislation of their own, having become vassals of the president,” Rubin wrote. “This is how it went on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade negotiations.”

The columnist notes that this should be the template for getting anything done now that the president seems incapable of understanding the damage done by his interference during the health crisis that his administration still has not gotten their arms around.

“Trump is incapable of mastering any level of detail or accurately conveying it to the public. He either cannot remember, or never understood, what he is supposed to roll out and instead often chooses to make himself look better. His penchant for ad-libbing (as he did with disastrous result during his Oval Office speech Thursday night) causes more chaos and confusion,” she wrote. “Trump has neither the mental capacity nor the emotional tools to lead in a crisis. Increasingly, the best course of action seems to be to let him blather, but then hand off matters to the real adults who can correct his misstatements or take action in the real national interest.”

“We certainly are not relying on Trump to help us get through this. To the contrary, we will come through this horror only by working around an entirely unfit president,” she advised.

