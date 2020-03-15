Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unfit’ Trump has become ‘irrelevant’ as the adults in the administration try to clean up his pandemic mess: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin applauded some members of Donald Trump’s administration for stepping into the breach and attempting to deal with the coronavirus pandemic — and the attendant fallout — that has nearly brought the entire country to a standstill.

According to the former Republican, Donald Trump is now “irrelevant” when it comes to any serious policy decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she had reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it predictably did not include that payroll tax. Increasingly, the way to get anything done is for Pelosi and Mnuchin to hammer out a reasonable compromise, let Mnuchin sell it to the president and then present it as a fait accompli to the Senate Republicans who have no ideas or legislation of their own, having become vassals of the president,” Rubin wrote. “This is how it went on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade negotiations.”

The columnist notes that this should be the template for getting anything done now that the president seems incapable of understanding the damage done by his interference during the health crisis that his administration still has not gotten their arms around.

“Trump is incapable of mastering any level of detail or accurately conveying it to the public. He either cannot remember, or never understood, what he is supposed to roll out and instead often chooses to make himself look better. His penchant for ad-libbing (as he did with disastrous result during his Oval Office speech Thursday night) causes more chaos and confusion,” she wrote. “Trump has neither the mental capacity nor the emotional tools to lead in a crisis. Increasingly, the best course of action seems to be to let him blather, but then hand off matters to the real adults who can correct his misstatements or take action in the real national interest.”

“We certainly are not relying on Trump to help us get through this. To the contrary, we will come through this horror only by working around an entirely unfit president,” she advised.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

No matter what some public officials say, the message you need to hear is ‘stay home’

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

On Saturday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to ask his followers to heed the advice of public health officials and politicians on the other side of the aisle:

“If you can stay home, stay home,” the Texas Republican wrote. “And wash your hands.”

Hours later, the Republican governor of Oklahoma tweeted from a packed restaurant in Oklahoma City showing that he is performatively not doing this. “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It’s packed tonight! #supportlocal #OklaProud”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virus credit crunch risks turning firms into zombie army

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

A decade of easy money sloshing around the economy may come to haunt policymakers as legions of firms hooked on cheap credit have no buffers to make it through the coronavirus crisis without serious damage, or outright failure.

Amid signs that banks and investors have already retrenched their lending, central banks are trying to ensure that the flow of credit to businesses remains open.

But those loans, however soft, will still have to be paid back, and therein lies the rub as many won't be able to generate the necessary revenue.

The volume of corporate debt struck an all-time real term dollar high of $13.5 trillion at the end of last year, according to the OECD.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House morale ‘bottomed out’ after aides realized Trump’s address to the nation made things worse: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, the White House had hoped that Donald Trump's address to the nation last Wednesday night regarding the coronavirus pandemic would calm the rising panic in the U.S. and were dismayed when it made things worse and the stock market suffered a huge loss the next morning.

The report from Gabby Orr and Nancy Cook notes, "In the span of 48 hours this week, from the moment markets plunged after a confusing and stiff Oval Office address to his national emergency declaration from the Rose Garden, Trump watched his own assessment of the viral outbreak transform in extraordinary fashion, forcing him into a course correction."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image