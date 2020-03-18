US government is shutting down immigration courts
Citing coronavirus threats, the U.S. government has canceled all deportation hearings for immigrants not in detention after immigration judges and government prosecutors complained busy courts were putting them at risk of infection. This follows announcement that the Customs and Border authorities are pushing new asylum seekers back into Mexico – and now Canada – to forestall disease spread from migrants. As such, these moves happen to fit nicely into Trump administration policies aimed at halting immigration of all sort.
The closures of courts in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Louisville, Memphis, New York City, Newark, Sacramento and Los Angeles, took effect today. The court in Seattle was already closed. Cases of immigrants stuck in detention will be heard as scheduled. The decision came after unions representing immigration judges and prosecutors from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement called for the shutdown. (3/18)
David Cay Johnston Blogs the Pandemic
Strict limits on movement outside your home may be necessary until the fall of 2021: study
A broad coronavirus lockdown looks increasingly likely as American and British officials embrace studies on the spread of COVIC-19. New York City could be on a lockdown by Friday; San Francisco already is.
The hard part: strict limits on movement outside the home may be necessary until the fall of 2021.
The prospect of more than a year of sheltering in place grows from epidemiological studies, especially modeling by the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London. Both the White House and No. 10 Downing have cited and embraced that study.
Commentary
Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street — but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified
Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.
LADR shares lost 54% of their value. That’s double the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial average. Shares of Trump’s biggest creditor, the large Deutsche Bank, are down 43% in the same period.