‘Speak truth to power’: Donna Brazile refuses to retract ‘go to hell’ barb after returning to Fox News

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile on Tuesday declined to apologize after she told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” earlier in the day.

In a morning appearance on Fox News, Brazile chided McDaniel for trying to interfere in the Democratic presidential primaries.

“Ronna, go to hell!” Brazile exclaimed. “No, go to hell.”

During Tuesday night’s Fox News election coverage, anchor Bret Baier asked Brazile to explain why she was “spicy” earlier in the day.

“I’m a forgiving kind of person,” she said before thanking three of her Fox News colleagues for advising her following the remarks.

But she did not offer an apology to McDaniel.

“As long as I’m alive, I’m going to speak truth to power,” Brazile said. “And I want to make sure the chairwoman — I know what her job is like — but I want her to understand, to respect the process on Democratic side.”

