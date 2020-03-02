WATCH LIVE: Trump takes a break from coronavirus response to give campaign speech in North Carolina
President Donald Trump continued aggressively campaigning for reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
On Friday, Trump traveled to South Carolina for a campaign rally in Charleston. On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland for a speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
On Monday, Trump continued his aggressive campaign focus by traveling to Charlotte, North Carlina for a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum.
Trump even posted a video of him flying away from the White House to go campaign during the epidemic.
Departing for the Great State of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/BjnyTnnHUt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
The speech is timed for the eve of Super Tuesday, when Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will go to the polls.
Watch:
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Trump takes a break from coronavirus response to give campaign speech in North Carolina
President Donald Trump continued aggressively campaigning for reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
On Friday, Trump traveled to South Carolina for a campaign rally in Charleston. On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland for a speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
On Monday, Trump continued his aggressive campaign focus by traveling to Charlotte, North Carlina for a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum.
2020 Election
Former 2020 candidates fly to Texas for last-minute Joe Biden push before Super Tuesday vote
On Monday evening, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are flying to Dallas, Texas for a unity rally with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Klobuchar and Buttigieg are both expected to rally their former supporters for Biden at the event.
The two former candidates both suspended their campaigns within the previous 24 hours and threw their support to Biden, following their rival's strong showing in South Carolina. Biden had always been considered a favorite going into the "first-in-the-South" primary, due to his strength with African-American voters, but polls in recent weeks had shown Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) closing the gap. Biden's numbers appeared to bounce back after a strong series of debates and town halls, and he won the primary by nearly 30 points.
2020 Election
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg to back Joe Biden after dropping out of presidential race
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg - on the eve of the crucial Super Tuesday primary elections.
Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will become the third 2020 candidate in as many days to drop out of the race when she announces the suspension of her campaign in Dallas, where she will also publicly back Biden, a Klobuchar aide said.