WATCH LIVE: Trump takes a break from coronavirus response to give campaign speech in North Carolina

President Donald Trump continued aggressively campaigning for reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

On Friday, Trump traveled to South Carolina for a campaign rally in Charleston. On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland for a speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On Monday, Trump continued his aggressive campaign focus by traveling to Charlotte, North Carlina for a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum.

Trump even posted a video of him flying away from the White House to go campaign during the epidemic.

Departing for the Great State of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/BjnyTnnHUt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

The speech is timed for the eve of Super Tuesday, when Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will go to the polls.

