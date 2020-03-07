WATCH: SNL mocks Fox News’ coverage — with special guest Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” after suspending her presidential bid.
The SNL cold open featured a parody of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
She explained there are worse things than coronavirus, such as “women who keep their maiden names” and “black marching bands.”
Jeanine Pirro also made an appearance, saying she’s safe because, “alcohol is a disinfectant, so mama’s going to live forever.”
The skit also featured Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, who kept revealing shocking facts about his father.
And Ingraham welcomed new Fox News analyst Chris Matthews.
Warren soon made an appearance — and was greeted by Kate McKinnon doing her impersonation.
2020 Election
Trump blasted for overruling health officials on coronavirus warning for seniors: ‘It’s sociopathic and dangerous’
The Associated Press issued a bombshell report on Saturday evening that the White House had overruled public health officials on whether to issue a coronavirus warning to America's seniors.
"The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan," the AP reported.
2020 Election
Mike Pompeo ridiculed as the ‘Secretary of White Male Fragility’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received widespread praise during her 2020 presidential bid for how she worked to convince young girls that it was natural for a female to run for president.
Warren would tell the young girl that she is running for president "because that's what girls do" -- and would then ask for a pinky-swear that the lesson had been learned.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- who works for the 45th man to serve as president -- on Saturday appeared to be mocking Warren's lesson.
Here's some of what people said about Pompeo's Twitter post:
2020 Election
CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: ‘Stay off the internet, too’
The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.
"The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year's conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus," Fox News reported Saturday. "The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year's event."