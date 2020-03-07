WATCH: SNL mocks Fox News’ coverage — with special guest Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” after suspending her presidential bid.

The SNL cold open featured a parody of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

She explained there are worse things than coronavirus, such as “women who keep their maiden names” and “black marching bands.”

Jeanine Pirro also made an appearance, saying she’s safe because, “alcohol is a disinfectant, so mama’s going to live forever.”

The skit also featured Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, who kept revealing shocking facts about his father.

And Ingraham welcomed new Fox News analyst Chris Matthews.

Warren soon made an appearance — and was greeted by Kate McKinnon doing her impersonation.

Watch: