WATCH: Trump uses coronavirus press conference to rant about media and Joe Biden
On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s routine press briefing on coronavirus went off the rails as soon as reporters started asking him questions. Before long, he turned the briefing into a de facto campaign rally, trashing the media and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I think it is a terrible thing they did,” Trump said of the Washington Post reporting his administration had ignored intelligence on coronavirus. “I also think it is terrible when people write inaccurately about you, and they write inaccurately about me every single day every single hour … it is so insulting when they write phony stories that they know are fake news, because they’re not insulting me, they’re insulting everybody.”
He shortly turned to patting himself on the back for closing the border, and attacking the Democrats who pointed out it wouldn’t be tremendously helpful.
“Hey, look. I was called xenophobic by Sleepy Joe Biden. I was called a racist by Democrats,” said Trump. “I was a racist because I decided I didn’t want to have people that could hurt our country come in. And I was pretty much in a very small group of people. I will tell you it was a tiny little group. Most people even that worked in the White House disagreed with me very strongly … I also closed Europe early. Very early. And I took a lot of heat for that, too.”
Trump went on to thank the reporter for asking him a question that allowed him to attack the media and his political opponents.
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
Big Pharma company called out for drug price increase as ‘desperate’ public panicked over coronavirus
On CNN Saturday, author Gerald Posner discussed Rising Pharmaceuticals' brief attempt to raise the price of an anti-malaria drug that people were buying in the hope it would protect against coronavirus.
"What Rising Pharmaceuticals did here is a perfect example of what drug companies often do. They see an opportunity," Posner told host Michael Smerconish. "I think in many ways the pandemic, and this is a cold calculus, is one of the biggest profit opportunities in a generation for drug companies."
"And this is a case, also, where Trump gets ahead of the science," continued Posner. "He was the one who originally tweeted this was approved, chloroquine, for COVID-19. Guess what, 20 minutes later, the FDA had to come out and say, no, it's not. He had a tweet that said it's low risk. Guess what, it's for malaria and arthritis, all types of laundry list of side effects including for heart patients for whom it's toxic."
Breaking Banner
Trump slammed by national security expert for more pandemic bungling: ‘You don’t fight a war through charity and tweets’
Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning national security expert Juliette Kayyem expressed frustration with Donald Trump after watching a clip of his contentious press conference from Friday, saying he is still not doing enough to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread.
Speaking with "New Day" host Victor Blackwell, Kayyem said that moves that the president claims he is making -- such as ordering manufacturers to ramp up production of needed medical supplies -- should have happened weeks ago.
Addressing the president's waffling comments that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, the national security expert speculated that the president has done no such thing or he would have specifically stated it as a fact.