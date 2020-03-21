WATCH: Trump uses coronavirus press conference to rant about media and Joe Biden

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s routine press briefing on coronavirus went off the rails as soon as reporters started asking him questions. Before long, he turned the briefing into a de facto campaign rally, trashing the media and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think it is a terrible thing they did,” Trump said of the Washington Post reporting his administration had ignored intelligence on coronavirus. “I also think it is terrible when people write inaccurately about you, and they write inaccurately about me every single day every single hour … it is so insulting when they write phony stories that they know are fake news, because they’re not insulting me, they’re insulting everybody.”

He shortly turned to patting himself on the back for closing the border, and attacking the Democrats who pointed out it wouldn’t be tremendously helpful.

“Hey, look. I was called xenophobic by Sleepy Joe Biden. I was called a racist by Democrats,” said Trump. “I was a racist because I decided I didn’t want to have people that could hurt our country come in. And I was pretty much in a very small group of people. I will tell you it was a tiny little group. Most people even that worked in the White House disagreed with me very strongly … I also closed Europe early. Very early. And I took a lot of heat for that, too.”

Trump went on to thank the reporter for asking him a question that allowed him to attack the media and his political opponents.

