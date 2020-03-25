‘What’s going through the president’s mind?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe hammers Trump for risking millions of lives for stock market

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered how President Donald Trump could ignore the dire warnings that he and other White House officials had heard about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host said those warnings terrified White House officials he’s spoken with, but the president is promising to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, in less than three weeks, which goes against the advice of every medical expert and will put millions of lives at risk.

“He has put us in this position where now, again, 2.2 million Americans will die if we don’t work aggressively on this,” Scarborough said, “according to the top health experts in the world, the top scientists in the world, the top doctors in the world, and you have a president that’s now trying to rush Americans back, won’t lock down the country like even India is doing, even Italy has done, even Spain has done, even Boris Johnson in Great Britain has done. You just sit here and you wonder what’s going through the president’s mind right now?”

“More Americans could die than died in every war since 1776,” he added. “It’s not me, it’s not Robert Mueller saying that, it’s not Nancy Pelosi saying that, it’s scientists who are Republicans, scientists who are Democrats, scientists who are independent, scientists who don’t really give a damn about politics are saying that, and the White House has seen that study, as you know, they saw it last weekend — or two weekends ago and it scared the hell out of them. I know because they told me it scared the hell out of them. How do they go from that and talking about how horrible this is going to be last weekend to now having the president say this weekend and, again, yesterday we’re going to be open for business right as the storm crashes on shore?”