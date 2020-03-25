Quantcast
'What's going through the president's mind?' MSNBC's Morning Joe hammers Trump for risking millions of lives for stock market

1 min ago

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered how President Donald Trump could ignore the dire warnings that he and other White House officials had heard about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host said those warnings terrified White House officials he’s spoken with, but the president is promising to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, in less than three weeks, which goes against the advice of every medical expert and will put millions of lives at risk.

“He has put us in this position where now, again, 2.2 million Americans will die if we don’t work aggressively on this,” Scarborough said, “according to the top health experts in the world, the top scientists in the world, the top doctors in the world, and you have a president that’s now trying to rush Americans back, won’t lock down the country like even India is doing, even Italy has done, even Spain has done, even Boris Johnson in Great Britain has done. You just sit here and you wonder what’s going through the president’s mind right now?”

“More Americans could die than died in every war since 1776,” he added. “It’s not me, it’s not Robert Mueller saying that, it’s not Nancy Pelosi saying that, it’s scientists who are Republicans, scientists who are Democrats, scientists who are independent, scientists who don’t really give a damn about politics are saying that, and the White House has seen that study, as you know, they saw it last weekend — or two weekends ago and it scared the hell out of them. I know because they told me it scared the hell out of them. How do they go from that and talking about how horrible this is going to be last weekend to now having the president say this weekend and, again, yesterday we’re going to be open for business right as the storm crashes on shore?”


Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

20 mins ago

March 25, 2020

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BBC reports that Charles is reporting that he is in "good health," and that his wife, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the disease.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the Royal Family said in a statement. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

‘Mr. President, please’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to stop making unrealistic promises about COVID-19

29 mins ago

March 25, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough implored President Donald Trump to face the coronavirus threat as a public health crisis, and stop worrying about a short-term boost to the economy.

The "Morning Joe" host appeared to speak directly to the president, who regularly watches the show and often complains about its criticism, and urged him to send help to New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo is begging for necessary tools to fight a quickly escalating emergency.

"This is like a general under fire knowing that the enemy is approaching from all sides and begging for help for the sake of American people, for the sake of seniors, and the president's -- again, in that moment there seemed dismissive, almost contemptuous of that," Scarborough said.

Trump rages on Twitter after he’s busted saying New York must ‘treat us well’ to get pandemic help

29 mins ago

March 25, 2020

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the news media for accurately reporting his remarks about New York officials being nice to him as a prerequisite for getting help with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, Trump attacked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who earlier in the day sharply criticized the federal government's response to the pandemic.

“It's a two-way street,” Trump said of helping out New York during the crisis. “They have to treat us well, too.”

The president, however, insisted that he has been helping New York regardless of what he said just one day earlier.

