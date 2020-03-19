Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Who is in charge?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe furiously calls out White House ‘BS’ on COVID-19 testing

Published

19 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped President Donald Trump to shreds for dragging his feet on testing for coronavirus, even after an outbreak exploded and shut down life in America.

The president insisted he knew the pandemic was coming, although just days ago he was calling it a hoax, and the “Morning Joe” hosts said neither of those conflicting claims made Trump look good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president said he knew it was coming,” Brzezinski said. “It’s almost worse when you look at it that way. That’s just malpractice. You know something like this is coming, and you do nothing. That’s what he’s telling the American people. He did nothing from the get-go.”

Trump reportedly didn’t want to push out widespread testing weeks ago, before the virus took hold, because he worried that a large number of cases would make him look bad politically — and Scarborough said the president still seemed unable to grasp the crisis he’s facing.

“Who is in charge at the White House, other than the president?” Scarborough began. “We hear Jared [Kushner] is in charge at the White House. Why do we still not have tests? We keep getting promised a million tests here, a million tests there. Yesterday, we heard reports from a health official that we don’t have a lot of the supplies that are needed to apply the tests.”

“Who is in charge?” he continued. “I’ll guaran-damn-tee you, I can give you businesspeople that could be in charge of this and would say, literally, get me a test in a week — go. Even if it were a little longer than a week, they would be on war footing, like FDR. He basically sent Detroit to war, and Detroit helped win the war. What’s happening in this White House? Why are we still hearing this BS about ventilators, when it is BS? Why are we hearing BS about testing around the corner, when it is proving to be BS? When is somebody going to finally be in charge and get these tests to the people of Ohio who need it, to the people of Florida who need it, to the people of Arizona who need it, to the people of New York and California who need it, to the people in Nebraska who need it?”

Scarborough said the president’s mistakes at the start of the outbreak would eventually be made clear, but he was more concerned about what was being done now to halt its spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are we doing now?” he said. “What are we doing now is my question?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Who is in charge?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe furiously calls out White House ‘BS’ on COVID-19 testing

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped President Donald Trump to shreds for dragging his feet on testing for coronavirus, even after an outbreak exploded and shut down life in America.

The president insisted he knew the pandemic was coming, although just days ago he was calling it a hoax, and the "Morning Joe" hosts said neither of those conflicting claims made Trump look good.

"The president said he knew it was coming," Brzezinski said. "It's almost worse when you look at it that way. That's just malpractice. You know something like this is coming, and you do nothing. That's what he's telling the American people. He did nothing from the get-go."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax cuts exposed as a sham by COVID-19 outbreak: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the coronavirus outbreak had exposed President Donald Trump's tax cuts as a sham.

The president signed a bill that would provide relief to airlines and small businesses, but the "Morning Joe" host said some large corporations should have invested their tax savings in a rainy day fund instead of plowing the tax cuts back into their own businesses.

"A lot of people are obviously concerned about Washington moving very quickly on relief, on economic relief," Scarborough said. "Very concerned about bailouts of companies, of corporations that got a windfall of billions and billions of dollars just a couple years ago from President Trump's tax cuts. Instead of investing it in their workforce, instead of expanding operations, instead of putting away cash reserves for a rainy day like now, they spent 95 percent on stock buybacks. The airline industry was especially guilty of this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rachel Maddow name-checks 7 states refusing to take necessary precautions to protect people

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow name-checked nine states that are refusing to take significant precautions to protect the citizens in their states. There are, however, municipalities that are taking the steps, but the governors there are doing little.

Oklahoma City, for example, has instituted a ban on bars and restaurants along with large gatherings and gyms. The state of Oklahoma, however, has declared a statewide emergency, but Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) has done little to handle the situation. Over the weekend, while coronavirus was spreading throughout the city in the wake of transmission from Utah Jazz basketball players, Stitt was bragging about eating out with his family.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image