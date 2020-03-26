‘Why are you airing this?’ Internet loses patience with Trump’s latest press briefing

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave his latest press briefing on the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what his administration was doing to try to contain it and ensure the public safety.

Commenters on social media were not satisfied with his performance — and some also criticized the White House correspondents who let him lie and veer off topic without pursuing it.

This was the last one I attempted to watch. The sound of his voice infuriates me. #TrumpPressConf — tammy albert (@Flourgrl007) March 26, 2020

Trump is going to kill us #TrumpPressConf — KrASHLI Kardashian (@ashdmitch) March 26, 2020

Okay @MSNBC and @CNN once he drops "Sleepy Joe Biden", it's now a @#$%ing campaign rally. WHY ARE YOU AIRING THIS?? — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) March 26, 2020

Hey press @CNN @MSNBC stop giving Trump free airtime for propaganda. There is life and death consequences 🚨 Stop repeating 2016 #TrumpPressConf — Denise Wu (@denisewu) March 26, 2020

Wait, he just said he knows 2 people who had it but never went to a doctor. And no one pushed back on this? #TrumpPressConf pic.twitter.com/BFMdVJjFUT — Jean Dunn 🐈 (@jeandunn52) March 26, 2020

Is this asshole Trump bragging about passing the largest relief bill ever? That's not something to brag about you fucking moron!!! #TrumpPressConf pic.twitter.com/3UGIN9gsjS — Bernie's Fizzled Revolution Is A Cop🥀🍩🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 26, 2020

Trump can't "send people back to work." First of all, he hasn't sent anyone home. He hasn't closed schools, bars, and restaurants nationally. Trump has done as little as possible. You can't reopen what you have not yet closed. Please ignore him and #StayAtHome.#TrumpPressConf — Bill Maxwell 🌊REMOVE TRUMP 2020🌊 (@Bill_Maxwell_) March 26, 2020

He wants the churches full on Easter. Does he realize that Easter is a Christian holiday only? So he basically wants to kill Christians. It is so weird. #TrumpPressConf — AuntieA (@AuntieALove) March 26, 2020

The Covid-19 death rate is going to be Trump’s new “fake news” in a week or two. You watch.#TrumpPressConf — Mike L. (@therealM99ke) March 26, 2020