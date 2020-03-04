Will Donald Trump campaign against Jeff Sessions out of spite?
President Donald Trump responded to Jeff Sessions failing to win the Republican nomination by kicking him while he was down.
This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
It isn’t exactly a surprise, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explained during her Wednesday show. Yet, the grudge-holding president could take the riff even further.
Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire explained that Trump has never forgiven Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and essentially acting as his personal lawyer and protector the way Attorney General Bill Barr does.
“Now he held his tongue throughout this process as Sessions tried to win the old Senate seat back, much to the surprise of the aides that counseled him to do so. And then you knew you would hear from him today,” said Lemire.
Sessions took the high road in his response to Trump’s tweet.
NEW: I asked @jeffsessions about @realDonaldTrump's tweet this morning criticizing him. He says they had a disagreement and he still loves President Trump.
Sessions will be in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate on March 31. #AlSen #Alpolitics #Liveon3340 pic.twitter.com/9cp9bpFIOc
— Lauren Walsh (@LaurenWalshTV) March 4, 2020
But it poses the question of whether Trump will campaign for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, who’s running against Sessions for the seat.
“The president is popular with Republican voters in Alabama, so much so that a signal of support for Tuberville or Sessions could be the difference-maker in the race,” wrote the conservative Washington Examiner. “Sessions, among Trump’s earliest supporters in the 2016 campaign, was for years a senator from Alabama before being appointed attorney general.”
Watch the discussion below:
It took Speaker Pelosi just hours to get an $8.3 billion coronavirus bill passed in the House, Mr. President
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to help protect Americans from the impending coronavirus pandemic. It took Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to go from a draft of the legislation to passage just four hours.
Early Wednesday afternoon news broke that House and Senate lawmakers had agreed to the legislation, at that point $7.76 billion – or three times what President Donald Trump had proposed, which by all accounts was grossly deficient.
Get ready for Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories to resurface: MSNBC panel
President Donald Trump demanding that Ukraine help him attack former Vice President Joe Biden was the source of his impeachment, and Wednesday's MSNBC panel anticipates the president is about to go after it again.
In wake of Biden's successes at the polls and his slight delegate lead, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire explained that Ukraine is about to come back.
"Publicly the president is eager for this fight. He believes that Bernie Sanders, the one he's been publicly chanting for, he's a socialist, [Trump] thinks he's out of step with a lot of the country, and jin up among the lefts that was rigged against Bernie Sanders, in the hope that some of Bernie's hardcore supporters might stay home," said Lemire.
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus: report
According to a report from NBC News, a medical professional in charge of passenger screenings at Los Angeles International airport has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday night.
A statement released from the Department of Homeland Security said the person was last screening travelers for coronavirus on February 21, and was wearing all the required protective gear while working.
"Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus," the DHS statement read. "This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine."