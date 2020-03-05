Wisconsin family gets racist, profanity-laced letter officially mailed

Typically attacks on families of color manifest with hateful signs, KKK flyers, graffiti, and other vandalism, but one Cedarburg, Wisconsin family is getting hate mail hand-delivered from their official postal delivery person.

“What the f*ck happened to you that you would live with a piece of sh*t?” the letter asked, addressed to “The Scums.” It went on to say that no one in the neighborhood “wants you infecting [the] area so that that *** and those turd’s (sic) with you and get the f*ck out! Move to the ghetto scum!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cedarburg family says they received racist letter in mail; 'Move to the ghetto scum' https://t.co/MKMyaGu1nm pic.twitter.com/vTj3dagxEV — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) March 5, 2020

The letter appears to have been postmarked from Milwaukee.

The community plans to come together for a rally in support of the family on Thursday evening, March 5.