Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You have blood on your hands’: Trump’s enablers ripped by ex-Obama official as more Americans die from coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

Reacting to a report from the Washington Post that Donald Trump was made aware of the coming coronavirus pandemic that is killing Americans and crippling the country back in January and chose to brush the information aside, a former cabinet member under President Barack Obama unleashed a furious tweet accusing the president enablers of having “blood on their hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing screenshots of headlines stating the president ignored the warnings and doesn’t bother to read intelligence reports given to him so he understands what the country is facing, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan was blunt in his assessment of Republican lawmakers and cabinet officials who have stood by.

As he wrote on Twitter: “When the President of the United States refuses to read his intelligence reports, unfortunately lots and lots of people die. That is reality. This is not a reality tv show. And, to all those who have enabled him and placated him, you have blood on your hands.”

You can see his tweet below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘A weak man with delusions of competence’: Trump buried for lying his way through the daily pandemic press conferences

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

In a brutally blunt piece for the New York Times, columnist Jennifer Senior went scorched earth on Donald Trump for his lie-filled performances in the now daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic -- suggesting the media call them what they are: presidential "propaganda."

Following a day when the combative Trump attacked NBC reporter Peter Alexander for merely asking what he could say to the public that is living in fear of the pandemic, Senior said enough is enough.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘People could potentially die’: Federal workers are revolting over Trump’s pandemic disorganization

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

According to Politico, some members of the Trump administration are angry that there is no coordinated policy to protect government workers during a time of crisis — with some agencies responding quickly to cases in their workforces, and others withholding the information.

"The federal agency that serves as an international multimedia broadcaster for the U.S. informed all employees of its first known coronavirus case about an hour after it knew," wrote Nolan McCaskill. "But the agency responsible for regulating civil aviation in the U.S. didn’t immediately tell technical operations employees about a positive test result at a Las Vegas airport, allowing them to continue working in a potentially infected area. Those employees, including technicians who had just completed their shifts, found out after a tower was evacuated."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You have blood on your hands’: Trump’s enablers ripped by ex-Obama official as more Americans die from coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Reacting to a report from the Washington Post that Donald Trump was made aware of the coming coronavirus pandemic that is killing Americans and crippling the country back in January and chose to brush the information aside, a former cabinet member under President Barack Obama unleashed a furious tweet accusing the president enablers of having "blood on their hands."

Sharing screenshots of headlines stating the president ignored the warnings and doesn't bother to read intelligence reports given to him so he understands what the country is facing, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan was blunt in his assessment of Republican lawmakers and cabinet officials who have stood by.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image