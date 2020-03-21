‘You have blood on your hands’: Trump’s enablers ripped by ex-Obama official as more Americans die from coronavirus

Reacting to a report from the Washington Post that Donald Trump was made aware of the coming coronavirus pandemic that is killing Americans and crippling the country back in January and chose to brush the information aside, a former cabinet member under President Barack Obama unleashed a furious tweet accusing the president enablers of having “blood on their hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing screenshots of headlines stating the president ignored the warnings and doesn’t bother to read intelligence reports given to him so he understands what the country is facing, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan was blunt in his assessment of Republican lawmakers and cabinet officials who have stood by.

As he wrote on Twitter: “When the President of the United States refuses to read his intelligence reports, unfortunately lots and lots of people die. That is reality. This is not a reality tv show. And, to all those who have enabled him and placated him, you have blood on your hands.”

You can see his tweet below: