After Monday rebuke, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praises DeVos company for coronavirus donations
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Tuesday praising a DeVos family company for donations of personal protection equipment in the fight against coronavirus, one day after slamming Betsy DeVos, a member of the Republican administration of President Donald Trump.“Amway has really stepped up to help keep Kent County families and health care workers safe during this time,” Whitmer said in a news release. “I’m eager to work with them and every other business that wants to contribute their time and machinery to helping us fight this virus.”On Monday, Whitmer criticized…
Latest Headlines
Wells Fargo profits collapse as it sets aside $3 billion to weather coronavirus crisis
Wells Fargo’s first quarter profits suffered as the bank set aside billions to gird for the effect the ongoing economic shutdown will have on the world economy.The bank posted 1 cent of earnings per share for the first quarter, down from $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The bank is preparing for defaults from businesses and consumers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.“We have entered into a world we have never seen before,” CEO Charlie Scharf said on an earnings call. “There are many unknowns.”The San Francisco-based bank was one of the first banks to post earnings s... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Watch: Trump’s cascading coronavirus failures laid out in devastating timeline
The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a deliberate disaster from the beginning. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the facts.
Here’s the timeline:
In 2018, he let the pandemic-preparedness office in the National Security Council simply dissolve, and followed up with budget cuts to HHS and CDC this year. That team’s job was to follow a pandemic playbook written after global leaders fumbled their response to Ebola in 2014. Trump was briefed on the playbook’s existence in his first year - had he listened, the government would’ve started getting equipment to doctors two months ago.
In California, early coronavirus action ‘makes a difference’
Swift and strict containment measures in California appear to have succeeded in reducing hospital overcrowding and mass deaths from coronavirus, according to health experts in the country's most populous state.
California, one of the first states struck by the deadly disease, has been under lockdown for nearly four weeks. During that time its confirmed case and death tolls have been rapidly overtaken by various eastern states.
"From the data it seems very clear that early mitigation makes a difference in terms of how we're able to stop the spread of the virus," said Anne Rimoin, a public health professor at University of California, Los Angeles.