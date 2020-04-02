Quantcast
Anti-vax chiropractor busted for selling bogus coronavirus cures on Facebook

1 min ago

An Idaho chiropractor has been knocked off social media for selling bogus cures for the coronavirus.

Steven Baker, who operates a practice in Meridian, told thousands of followers that he was “educating the masses” with “controversial content,” but Facebook removed videos he posted claiming that a “silver spray” that he sells online was more effective than hand sanitizer, reported BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spray contains no alcohol and is not effective protection against the virus.

Shopify also removed one of Baker’s products, and Facebook explained that his videos were taken down for violating company policies prohibiting COVID-19 misinformation.

Baker sells the silver spray, supplements and other products on his website, but the World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration both say no vaccines or medicines have been developed to treat or prevent the illness.

Televangelist Jim Bakker and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have made similar claims about colloidal silver products and have been hit with cease-and-desist letters.

Baker has more than 70,000 followers on Facebook and about 6,000 on Instagram, and his coronavirus videos have attracted the highest engagement of any other content he’s shared, including previous videos warning of supposed dangers from vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most popular video — “Vitamin D to KILL COVID-19? How much do you need?” — has been viewed more than 114,000 times, and commenters on that post say they have signed up for his webinars and purchased his products.


Speaking on CNN this Thursday, former Republican governor of Ohio, John Kasich, tore into President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying he's furious about the difficult challenges facing medical professionals as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"We don't have the testing, we don't have the equipment that these people need," Kasich said. "When they go into a hospital room, when they go in to perform their duties, they don't know if they're going to be properly equipped."

Later in the segment, CNN host Jim Sciutto asked where the leadership is, mentioning that Trump is tweeting attacks at governors, accusing them of "asking for too much."

Banks that are being counted on to lend cash to distressed small businesses are sounding the alarm about the Trump administration's implementation of a $350 billion lending program recently passed by the United States Congress.

Politico reports that banks are complaining that "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin boxed them in with an unrealistic deadline and that the ground rules they've been given for the program, which is intended to deliver rapid aid to a huge number of ailing businesses, could delay the assistance for weeks or longer."

President Donald Trump complained about states that have an "insatiable need" for medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for failing to coordinate the delivery of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies needed by health care workers and others during the pandemic, and Trump blamed states for needing those items.

....have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals.

