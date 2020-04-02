Anti-vax chiropractor busted for selling bogus coronavirus cures on Facebook

An Idaho chiropractor has been knocked off social media for selling bogus cures for the coronavirus.

Steven Baker, who operates a practice in Meridian, told thousands of followers that he was “educating the masses” with “controversial content,” but Facebook removed videos he posted claiming that a “silver spray” that he sells online was more effective than hand sanitizer, reported BuzzFeed News.

The spray contains no alcohol and is not effective protection against the virus.

Shopify also removed one of Baker’s products, and Facebook explained that his videos were taken down for violating company policies prohibiting COVID-19 misinformation.

Baker sells the silver spray, supplements and other products on his website, but the World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration both say no vaccines or medicines have been developed to treat or prevent the illness.

Televangelist Jim Bakker and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have made similar claims about colloidal silver products and have been hit with cease-and-desist letters.

Baker has more than 70,000 followers on Facebook and about 6,000 on Instagram, and his coronavirus videos have attracted the highest engagement of any other content he’s shared, including previous videos warning of supposed dangers from vaccines.

The most popular video — “Vitamin D to KILL COVID-19? How much do you need?” — has been viewed more than 114,000 times, and commenters on that post say they have signed up for his webinars and purchased his products.