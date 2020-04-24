‘Best one yet’: Internet reacts to Trump leaving press conference without taking questions

At Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump gave very brief remarks, turned it over to Vice President Mike Pence and FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn, and then left without taking any questions — in what some reports suggest might be a longer-term format change.

The unusually short nature of the press conference was not lost on commenters on social media. Some connected it to the president’s remarks the previous day about using sunlight and household cleaners in the human body, and speculated whether Trump was avoiding follow-up on that controversy.

The briefing is over. Trump, Hahn and Pence spoke, the end. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2020

WOW. And it’s over. Shortest Press Conference EVER since #coronavirus task force began. You hear one reporter SHOUT, “Sarcastic?” The humiliation was quite thick and Trump was kept on a short leash by Pence. #CoronavirusLiar — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 24, 2020

Wow. WH briefing is over. That was much shorter than usual. Today’s lasted 21 minutes. President Trump took no questions from reporters after officials spoke and after he’s been under pressure all day after his comments about injecting disinfectants and lights to cure COVID-19. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 24, 2020

He knew he was going to get grilled! — Gabrielle Gozo (@gabriellegozo) April 24, 2020

Best one yet. — BadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) April 24, 2020

Ran out of sarcasm? — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) April 24, 2020

He has NO answers!!! — Madhumita Jana (@madhumita999) April 24, 2020