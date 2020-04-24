Quantcast
'Best one yet': Internet reacts to Trump leaving press conference without taking questions

Published

1 min ago

on

At Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump gave very brief remarks, turned it over to Vice President Mike Pence and FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn, and then left without taking any questions — in what some reports suggest might be a longer-term format change.

The unusually short nature of the press conference was not lost on commenters on social media. Some connected it to the president’s remarks the previous day about using sunlight and household cleaners in the human body, and speculated whether Trump was avoiding follow-up on that controversy.

