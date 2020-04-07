‘Can we get a refund?’ Trump flack Stephanie Grisham faces a landslide of mockery after her abrupt dismissal

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly being relieved of her duties after having gone a full ten months on the job without holding a single press briefing.

Given that Grisham hauled in a salary of $183,000 despite never actually appearing before reporters to answer questions, some Americans are asking if we can get a “refund” for her purported services.

Others, meanwhile, are simply happy to see her leave despite having rarely, if ever, seen her talk in public.

Check out some reactions to Grisham’s departure below.

Say goodbye to Melania & Donald’s “@PressSec.” Can we get a refund? https://t.co/YpJFrXNxyf — 🏝 Kim (@kim) April 7, 2020

So far re: Trump's @PressSec, @seanspicer was see no evil (biggest crowds period), @SarahHuckabee was hear no evil (the President was very clear), and Stephanie Grisham was speak no evil (no press briefings.) — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) April 7, 2020

If @PressSec Stephanie Grisham leaves her job and no one is around to hear her, does she even make a sound? — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) April 7, 2020

stephanie grisham's tenure as press secretary, in gif format pic.twitter.com/ZJMaFpiNqW — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham is out as press secretary after giving *checks notes* zero press conferences ever. Who will replace her? Ivanka? — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) April 7, 2020

A supercut of outgoing WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s most engaging briefing moments: pic.twitter.com/DG5tS14JsV — Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) April 7, 2020

While Seinfeld was a show about nothing, Stephanie Grisham got paid to do nothing pic.twitter.com/hxyygW0H9k — f.j. darnell, PhD (Doc) (@DocDarnell) April 7, 2020

And naturally, @PressSec picks #NationalBeerDay to leave the job she never really did. — Stay At Home Droid (@Hugh2D2) April 7, 2020

Good riddance to the worst press secretary in history. @PressSec was awful from Day 1, continuing the lies of @SarahHuckabee, never stepping in front of a camera unless @FoxNews. Grisham out as West Wing press secretary without having held a briefinghttps://t.co/8DnhZV4QJD — MisterB (@OchoGatosTX) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham is out. Her employment history, via NYT: Fired for plagiarism at ad agency Mindscape. Fired for doctoring expense account at AAA Arizona. Drunk driving 2013 Drunk driving 2015 Driving with invalid license. pic.twitter.com/8SXVt7wcrH — THE G🤥P'S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) April 7, 2020