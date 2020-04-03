Quantcast
Cleveland Clinic CEO stuns MSNBC’s Mika with warning for how long COVID-19 might ravage his state

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Cleveland Clinic began preparing for the coronavirus pandemic in January, but its CEO believes those efforts won’t begin showing results for at least three months.

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” his team started preparing for the worst once the virus spread from China, and they have been allocating their resources to face their worst-case scenario.

“Here in Ohio, we have started very, very early,” Mihaljevic said. “Our governor has been very proactive, the measures of the social distancing were implemented early. What I can share with you, at least over the last four or five days, as you know, as you can imagine, we measure the number of patients who are infected and track it on a daily basis. We are seeing some encouraging signs, meaning that the number of patients who are infected here in Ohio seems to be relatively stable or it is growing at a relatively slow pace.”

At least another week’s worth of data would be needed to determine whether Ohio has flattened the curve, but the physician warned that the federal government’s 30-day timeline for slowing the spread was overly optimistic — even if everything goes as hoped.

“It really depends about how effective our measures of social distancing are going to be,” Mihaljevic said. “That will be, on one side, dependent upon when are they implemented, and the big unknown is how far was virus spreading before social distancing was put in place? So the timeline is really challenging.”

“Our modeling predictions are telling us that if we are able to flatten the curve, to some extent, we are expecting the peak of this disease, at least here in our home state of Ohio, to occur sometime between mid-May and mid-June, with a gradual decline in the number of cases towards mid- to late July. This is the best-case scenario.”

New White House chief of staff Meadows searching for replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

According to a report from Axios, new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is currently seeking a replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The report from Jonathan Swan, notes that Meadows has already been privately meeting with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah and is also considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, who used to be a regular on the cable news program, according to White House sources who spoke with him.

According to Swan, "Meadows' start on Tuesday as Trump's new chief presents a chance to overhaul a press shop that's kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings," before adding, "It's not clear whether Meadows intends to replace Grisham or to bring in a press secretary to supplement her communications director role — and whether he intends to resume regular briefings on topics beyond the coronavirus."

Kushner family’s real estate company may get mortgage help even if it can make payments: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Jared Kushner's family business stands to benefit from a provision in the the coronavirus relief package that allows apartment building owners to halt federal mortgage payments on some properties.

Kushner Companies controls thousands of low- and moderate-income housing units across the country, and some of them are funded through an $800 million federally backed loan they obtained last year, reported Politico.

The COVID-19 relief package allows building owners to temporarily freeze mortgage payments on those types of properties if they promise not to evict tenants who cannot pay their rent, which essentially shifts the burden of housing low-income renters from landlords to taxpayers.

