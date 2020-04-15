‘Coronavirus Cornyn’: GOP senator’s latest effort to downplay threat of COVID-19 massively backfires

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Wednesday tried to spread some purportedly encouraging news about the COVID-19 pandemic — but his happy talk was quickly shot down by his own Twitter followers.

Specifically, Cornyn pointed to data posted on the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking website showing that 25 percent of people who contracted the disease are now listed as having “recovered.”

However, that nonetheless means that 75 percent of people who have contracted the disease — about 1.5 million people — are either still sick or dead, which is not exactly a comforting statistic.

Many of Cornyn’s own constituents pleaded with him to focus on getting Texas more testing kits — check out some reactions below.

#CoronavirusCornyn doesn't mention 26,211 Americans are dead. I guess that's not important. He also doesn't mention https://t.co/7WKPbPKSIE — xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) April 15, 2020

Focus on testing your constituents — (@jimmyotx) April 15, 2020

Texas needs more testing kits. Of all 50 states, Texas is ranked second to last in the number of people tested. To get ahead of the curve, you have to test, trace, and quarantine. What are you doing to solve this problem? @SenTedCruz #COVID19 — Gayle Owens (@gbowens925) April 15, 2020

…and the US is still only at 1.04% testing and TX is at 0.51%. Do you job, help get Americans and TEXANS TESTED! pic.twitter.com/nNveNh9y6o — Dave Perrino @ (@DavePerrino) April 15, 2020

Texas now stands as the 49th state in testing its population per capita. If you are really interested in getting people back to work I suggest you ramp it up. Testing and contact tracing is the only way to get there. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uTJrRtZTSH — Lisa Beckman (@SnowmanBlues) April 15, 2020

So 75% haven't? — Randall Stephens (@rodgers1125) April 15, 2020

75 > 25 — mtbguy (@mtbguy1) April 15, 2020

Where are the tests that POTUS promised? How do you know that your percentage of survivors is even close to correct if we don't have national testing data? — Mike Connolly (@Smuconn) April 15, 2020

Americans have the HIGHEST DEATH TOLLS 27,176 ………… so far You're # 1 in deaths…….winning the @GOP way — L-J (@LauraJeanDawe) April 15, 2020