Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Coronavirus Cornyn’: GOP senator’s latest effort to downplay threat of COVID-19 massively backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Wednesday tried to spread some purportedly encouraging news about the COVID-19 pandemic — but his happy talk was quickly shot down by his own Twitter followers.

Specifically, Cornyn pointed to data posted on the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking website showing that 25 percent of people who contracted the disease are now listed as having “recovered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that nonetheless means that 75 percent of people who have contracted the disease — about 1.5 million people — are either still sick or dead, which is not exactly a comforting statistic.

Many of Cornyn’s own constituents pleaded with him to focus on getting Texas more testing kits — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked CDC report: ‘Significant risk of resurgence of the virus’ under Trump’s plan to reopen the economy

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

A joint report produced by the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that even a staggered reopening of the economy could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, writes that even a cautious reopening "will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus" even after the country has spent the last several weeks locked down in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted to do a coronavirus radio show – but chickened out over fears of stepping on Rush Limbaugh’s toes: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

In early March as the coronavirus was spreading across the country and the world, President Trump barged into a coronavirus task force meeting and floated the idea of starting a White House radio talk show.

The show, Trump explained, would allow him to ease the fears of Americans and answer their questions about the outbreak, according to a new report from The New York Times. But Trump ditched the plan because he was worried the show would encroach on the territory of one of his favorite media personalities, Rush Limbaugh.

"No one in the room was sure how to respond, two of the officials said," the New York Times' Elaina Plott writes. "Someone suggested hosting the show in the mornings or on weekends, to steer clear of the conservative radio host’s schedule. But Mr. Trump shook his head, saying he envisioned his show as two hours a day, every day. And were it not for Mr. Limbaugh, and the risk of encroaching on his territory, he reiterated, he would do it."

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Donald Trump Jr. says dad was ‘fascinated’ during conversation about pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. revealed on Tuesday that he had a conversation with this father -- the president of the United States -- about pardoning Joe Exotic, a tiger owner who was convicted of trying to kill an animal rights activist.

Trump Jr. noted that the idea of pardoning the star of Netflix's Tiger King began as a joke on a radio show before the president was asked about it in a briefing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image