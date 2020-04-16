Quantcast
‘Corruption in its purest form’: Defeated GOP justice might un-recuse himself in case that could purge 200K voters

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was soundly defeated by progressive challenger Jill Karofsky in an election earlier this month — but that may not stop him from participating in a ruling that could disenfranchise thousands of voters.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Kelly this week signaled that “he would participate in a case over who should remain on Wisconsin’s voter rolls after earlier stepping away from the lawsuit.”

Kelly had initially recused himself from the case on the basis that removing purging voters at a time when he was about to face an election was a conflict of interest.

But even though Karofsky defeated Kelly by more than ten points, her term on the Supreme Court will not start until August, which opens up the opportunity for Kelly to jump back in.

Karofsky earlier this year accused Kelly of signaling to Republicans that he would vote in favor of purging voter rolls if they helped him win his election.

“[Kelly is] basically saying, ‘Look, I’ll be there for you, get me across the finish line on April 7 and I’ll be there for you come November,'” Karofsky said. “It’s not surprising to me at all, and that is corruption in its purest form.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.

"Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world," she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1250814516922892289

"President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world."

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters fear Bill Gates wants to make a COVID-19 vaccine to secretly implant them with brain chips

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Some supporters of President Donald Trump have latched onto a new villain to attack during the COVID-19 pandemic: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

As The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports, Trump-loving social media personalities Diamond & Silk this week uncorked a bizarre conspiratorial rant about Gates working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus to use unsuspecting Americans as "guinea pigs" in a plan to "rule the world with vaccines."

Breaking Banner

‘More bizarre than usual’: Gov. Cuomo knocks down Trump’s conspiracy theory of inflated deaths in NYC

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday said it was "bizarre" for the president of the United States to float a conspiracy theory about inflated coronavirus death totals in New York City.

At his daily press conference, Cuomo was asked about comments President Donald Trump made at a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

“I see this morning where New York added 3,000 [sic] deaths because they died. Rather than [a] heart attack, they say heart attack caused by this,” Trump complained.

