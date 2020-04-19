Quantcast
Connect with us

DC lobbyists are raking in cash during COVID-19 crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

While protesters around America are demanding people risk their lives and their health so they can get a haircut, lobbyists in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, are raking in cash.

Politico reported Sunday that some lobbyists are scoring big as corporations work Capitol Hill for bailouts.

When Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help people and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, some took advantage of the situation when other industries like travel and hospitality needed it more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lobbyists are hustling to influence the rules dictating how the first bundle of stimulus money will be spent, and looking ahead to how to get their clients’ priorities into the next mammoth spending package,” said Politico.

As part of the Small Business Association loan, nationwide chain Ruth’s Chris Steak House scored $20 million and sandwich chain Potbelly banked $10 million. Potbelly forked at least $100,000 over to its new CEO, whose salary is $1.6 million. Chain Taco Caban also got $10 million.

A former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Hunter Bates, is now a lobbyist on Capitol Hill, but he downplayed the hefty profits, whining that it could be bigger.

“I would never call it a gold rush, and I think it would be foolish for people to feel lobbying firms won’t feel a negative impact when the economy takes a hit like this,” said Bates.

Other lobbying firms that are much smaller, however, are struggling along with other small businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Social distancing = Communism’: These are the stupidest protest signs from rallies to reopen

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

While family members of the elderly and ill are working hard to protect them from coming near COVID-19, supporters of President Donald Trump and Fox News viewers are protesting around the country demanding everything reopen so they can go back to their local bars or golf with their friends.

A large crowd of people who were not socially distancing gathered outside of the Colorado capitol in Denver Sunday:

https://twitter.com/Mekialaya/status/1251965164997484544

The ignorant signs carried by protesters were reminiscent of the anti-government, tea party protests of 2010, where rally participants held signs reading "get the government out of my Medicare."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Guy is bananas’: Trump leveled by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for melting down over Pelosi’s Fox News appearance

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

In a brief, but effective tweet, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace marveled at Donald Trump's angry rant aimed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she was given free rein to criticize him on Fox News on Sunday morning.

According to the Democrat who sat down with the conservative network's Chris Wallace, "Leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s [Trump] a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Cynical’ Trump is pushing Americans to ‘play Russian roulette’ with their lives as pandemic still rages: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

In a brutally frank Sunday column for the New York Times, Thomas Friedman accused Donald Trump of playing with the health and safety of Americans by pushing the country to return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic in the hope that he can salvage his re-election.

As Friedman explained, the president is encouraging a deadly game of "Russian roulette" to be played by U.S. citizens.

Noting the president's "Liberate" tweets encouraging the public to take back the streets that have been shut down in an effort to stem the COVID-19 virus that has killed close to 40,000 Americans, Friedman made his case.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image