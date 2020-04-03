Devin Nunes labeled a ‘national menace’ on MSNBC for calling coronavirus safety measures for kids ‘overkill’

Following a discussion on MSNBC about accusations that Fox News has pumped out misinformation about the coronavirus epidemic, the author of a widely-cited New York Times article on the network was asked to address comments made by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) Tuesday night when he called quarantine advisories for schoolchildren “overkill.”

During the Republican’s Fox News appearance, Nunes stated, “Look, the schools were just canceled out here in California, which is way overkill. It is possible kids could have went [sic] back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools.”

Nunes comments were roundly condemned and appearing with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Recode Executive Editor Kara Swisher got right to the point when describing the controversial lawmaker.

“Kara, how are Americans supposed to stay at home and social distance when their own lawmakers are questioning this?” host Ruhle asked. “For senior citizens, many of whom think, ‘I’ve seen it all, I’ve done it, I’ve been there,’ when their own lawmakers are saying this. How do they process it?”

“Well, you know, everybody was slow to this at the very beginning, one of the things that’s important is to have as much information as possible,” Swisher replied. “I don’t know what to tell you about Devin Nunes. I think it’s a national menace on so many levels [that] he continued to say this, he said people should continue to go out.”

“I don’t know why he’s doing this, it’s completely wrong information and as has been borne out,” she added. “They’re putting this information out, allowing him to say this which is the wrong information, the health information to give. I don’t know what to say about him but there’s a lot of good information out there and Fox has changed.”

