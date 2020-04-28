‘Downward spiral’: Farmer describes ‘complete peril’ on CNN after COVID-19 shuts down meat-packing plants

Jen Sorenson, the president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council, painted a dire picture of the virus’s impact on farmers, and she said farms across the country are in desperate need of financial assistance.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re losing about $70 per hog right now, and we’re in a downward spiral,” she said. “If we don’t do something quickly, we’ll see further consolidation and loss of thousands of family farms… we’re in complete peril.”
Sorenson also said that farmers are now looking at “euthanizing a large number of hogs” because there are not enough processing facilities to handle them.
“Our hogs have been backing up for over four weeks now, which means that we have no place to market our hogs to,” she said. “We’re exhausting every plan, every resource, from having to prevent farmers from euthanizing our hogs.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar in the United States, Americans are getting a demonstration of President Donald Trump’s ability to respond to a major crisis — and according to presidential historian Jon Meacham, Trump has failed from both an “empathy” standpoint and a competence standpoint. Meacham has analyzed Trump’s coronavirus response during two appearances on MSNBC this week: a Monday night appearance on “The 11th Hour,” followed by a Tuesday morning appearance on “Morning Joe.” And he weighed in on how Trump, during a crisis, compares to presidents of the past.
A group of former Facebook employees and data scientists, some of whom worked in the Trump campaign, "has co-opted the political ad function on Facebook to perform real-time persuasion message testing, to get a sense of how voters are reacting to ads as they see them," reports Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced 2020 campaigns to go completely digital, and the progressive non-profit group Acronym is one of them. Former Facebook employee and Acronym member James Barnes says the one thing Facebook does really well is "how to measure things."
“As I considered what I wanted to do after Facebook as I went through sort of this political transformation, I wanted to know: What is the best way that I could contribute to help defeat Trump in 2020?" he said.