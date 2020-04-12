Quantcast
Ex-Wall Street exec drops bombshell prediction on damage Trump will unleash if he rushes businesses to reopen

2 hours ago

Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, a former Wall Street executive warned Donald Trump that, if he rushes the country to get back to normal before the doctors give the go-ahead, he could do damage that could take a decade to fix.

Speaking with host John King, Alexis Glick, who currently is the CEO of GENYOUth, was asked by the host about the president’s desire to get the economy up and going while the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

‘The president talks about a rocket ship,” King began. “You’re in the Bill Gates camp, that the damage here is so deep it’s going to be building blocks.”

“That is precisely right,” Glick replied. “What we witnessed over the past four weeks is essentially economic carnage. We’ve never experienced anything like this. You know, there’s no playbook. and so what we’re seeing the economy do right now is seize up.”

“When you mention those jobless claims — over 15 million jobless claims in the last three weeks — there are some predictions as many as 40 million people may lose their jobs. we’re in completely uncharted territory. and for us to think we can open up as usual even in a staggered approach is far too early in the spectrum,” she continued. “This is a case where politicians or business leaders, all of us are going to look to the direction of the health professionals. We need to choose life over the economy and right now moving too quickly could leave us in a much more dire situation.”

“Many folks, John, talked when this started about a V-shaped recovery,” she added. “If we’re not careful how we open this economy, we could find ourselves in an L-shaped recovery; one that takes us a decade to get out of this.”

Trump’s pandemic is our Cuban Missle Crisis — and he’s bungling it badly: forensic psychiatrist

34 mins ago

April 12, 2020

This was our generation’s Cuban Missile Crisis.  But unlike in 1962, we do not have a president who can rise above his disagreeing brilliant advisers and make a superior, clear-headed decision.  We have the opposite: we have a president who is incapable of gathering competent advisers to begin with, but even if he were forced to, he would override all better advice to make decisions so muddied with emotional disturbances and compulsions as to render them almost always the worst decisions.  The problem of mental pathology is that little is accidental—he is wired to ensure that the right things will not be done, and the wrong things will be done.  This is why I have said, “He will continue to push for the maximal number of deaths possible.”

Investigative reporter breaks down the real reason Republicans ‘threw a fit in Wisconsin’

1 hour ago

April 12, 2020

Encouraged by the pain, suffering, misery and distraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump is continuing his assault on American democracy and the rule of law.

His most recent move: removing at least seven inspectors general who provide independent oversight within various departments of the United States government.

The White House pushed FEMA to give its biggest coronavirus contract to a company that never even had to bid

1 hour ago

April 12, 2020

Last month, as a deadly new virus swept over the globe, one Canadian defense contractor predicted on an earnings call that it would lead to a big business opportunity in the U.S. Thanks to the White House, that bet paid off just a few weeks later in a $96 million no-bid deal.

In an unusual move, even in times of disaster, the White House stepped into the federal purchasing process, ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to award a contract to AirBoss of America. The Trump administration has rushed through hundreds of deals to address the pandemic without the usual oversight, more than $760 million reported as of this week, but the AirBoss transaction is the single largest no-bid purchase, a ProPublica analysis of federal purchasing data found.

