‘You can’t stay above crazy’: Ex-Trump official warns health experts will eventually get sucked into White House chaos

The now-viral video of Dr. Deborah Birx to President Donald Trump’s Thursday night ramblings about disinfectant injections has drawn a sympathetic reaction from one former government official who worked under the president.

Brett McGurk, the former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, explains on Twitter that Trump’s bizarre statements about pie-in-the-sky COVID-19 treatments are par for the course for his presidency.

“You can’t stay above crazy: On any issue, the crazy will catch up to you,” McGurk said. “There’s no policy: You’re always a Tweet away from all going sideways.”

McGurk then recommended that more Trump officials should prepare to resign in the coming weeks, as there was simply no way they could continue to speak credibly under his leadership.

He also said that Trump’s impulsiveness and serial dishonesty were a particularly dangerous combination when it comes to battling the COVID-19 crisis.

“In any senior role, your integrity will be tested,” he concluded. “The crazy has now caught up to our public health institutions in the middle of a deadly pandemic. It’s hard to think of a worse case scenario.”

Watching this clip of Dr. Birx, five of my own observations after serving in the Trump administration: 1. You can’t stay above crazy: On any issue, the crazy will catch up to you 2. There’s no policy: You’re always a Tweet away from all going sideways https://t.co/GmWvO5Pkzs — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) April 24, 2020

The crazy has now caught up to our public health institutions in the middle of a deadly pandemic. It’s hard to think of a worse case scenario. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) April 24, 2020