Fox News calls BS on Trump’s new excuse for ranting about injecting disinfectant to cure coronavirus

Reporting on Donald Trump’s Friday comments where he claimed his proposal to use disinfectants to help cure victims of the coronavirus was done as a sarcastic response to a reporter’s question, Bret Baier of Fox News called out the president by saying that is not what he saw.

“Well, that’s not how it looked in the briefing and not how it came across in the briefing,” Baier said. “What is problematic for the president is that sometimes he goes on these riffs. And when you’re dealing with medical things, statements when you’re riffing from a podium, sometimes it on other topics, when politics comes into play.”

“But when riffing about possible cures and treatments, it didn’t seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. Birx on the side” he continued.

Watch below: