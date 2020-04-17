Fox News host denies Michigan protesters were Nazis just because they were waving swastikas
On Fox News Friday, “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) for calling out the swastikas at the anti-lockdown rally earlier this week — and argued that just because they were waving swastika flags doesn’t mean they were actual Nazis.
“It wasn’t that there were Nazis there,” said Gutfeld. “They were … comparing her to Hitler, which is wrong, but one should make that distinction, because what she was saying were that there were Nazis.”
Fox News host attacks Michigan governor for calling out swastikas at yesterday's protest against social distancing, saying that they were being displayed ironically pic.twitter.com/qBLaZ15hqv
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 17, 2020
Some commenters on social media were quick to point out that Gutfeld was wrong, and the Nazi iconography was in fact being used favorably, by white nationalists who were identifying the Trump administration with their beliefs.
These guys didn't get the "display ironically" memo pic.twitter.com/9PdLDGwk4i
— David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) April 17, 2020
He's somehow able to determine what is ironic from thousands of miles away? Were the Confederate battle flags ironic too? pic.twitter.com/35gnPDOWe7
— Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) April 17, 2020
Curious: Were the guns also ironic?
— John *Distantly Social* Wright (@TheWrightJohn) April 17, 2020
I wasn't robbing the bank!
I was holding this handgun *ironically* to point out that the bank's charges and fees are like stealing.
— Freeulysses (@Travis_Esq) April 17, 2020
