‘Go to sleep Donald’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for ‘nodding off’ during coronavirus meeting

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough rolled video showing President Donald Trump apparently nodding off during a meeting of his coronavirus task force.
The president last week attacked Joe Biden as a “sleepy guy in the basement,” referring to his Democratic rival’s campaign podcasts recorded at home during the pandemic, and the “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s attacks often projected his own weaknesses.
“We showed a clip of Donald Trump nodding off, looked like he was nodding off,” Scarborough said.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski said the president was, in fact, sleeping during the meeting.
“In a coronavirus meeting,” Scarborough said. “So, you know, as we’ve said before, everything with Donald Trump, well, it’s either confession [or projection].”
Scarborough commented as the video showed Trump closing his eyes and momentarily nodding off as Vice President Mike Pence spoke during the meeting.
“Go to sleep, Donald, go to sleep,” he said. “Wake up, there’s Mike, he’s talking about you. It is either confession or it is projection.”
Scarborough, , who spent much of Wednesday morning discussing the president’s apparent “cognitive decline,” then rolled a supercut of Trump mangling words and wandering aimlessly during public events.
During his White House briefing last Thursday, Donald Trump appeared to channel the Rev. Jim Jones, infamous leader of a 1970s death cult. Trump suggested that powerful emissions of light could perhaps cure people who are infected with the coronavirus, and continued by speculating that disinfectants could also be a possible cure:
And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has been alarmed over President Donald Trump's apparent "cognitive decline" since the early days of his administration, but he said voters are finally beginning to notice.
The "Morning Joe" host has known Trump for years, and he says the president doesn't seem as mentally sharp, but he said the coronavirus crisis has laid bare his deficiencies just over six months before the election.
"On the 5 million [tests] a day, the guy that runs testing said there was no way this was ever going to happen on this planet or any other planet," Scarborough said. "He said that in the morning to Time magazine, then in the afternoon, Donald Trump, who seems to be a little more confused lately, and contradicting his own people, it's truly disturbing. I'm starting to get really concerned, even more concerned about how quickly he gets confused."