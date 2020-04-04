GOPer Loeffler hammered by hometown paper for hiding who is handling her suspicious stock trades during pandemic

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, inquires forwarded to Sen Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) asking who is handling all of her stock maneuverings since she was first informed about the growing coronavirus pandemic months ago are going unanswered as calls for her to be investigated grow.

The AJC, which broke the story that the Georgia Republican dumped stocks right after she attended a closed-door briefing on the growing pandemic early on, is reporting that the embattled senator has “provided no proof that financial advisers making stock transactions on her behalf have total control over decision-making,” as she has claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that Loeffler has stated that the transactions that have benefitted her personally are being done without her input, the AJC questioned her silence as to who specifically is handling her affairs.

“To this day, however, Loeffler has not provided details about how her portfolio is managed and who does that work. She won’t name her advisers or say what company they work for or disclose what kind of agreement she has with them,” the paper reports. “Loeffler also has not said whether she or her husband, Jeff Sprecher, provided these consultants with general directions about how they want their money invested or if the advisers created an investment strategy policy for the couple.”

Noting that a spokesperson for the senator who is facing re-election in November has issued a statement saying, “Sen. Loeffler came to Washington on a promise to be a different kind of elected official. She holds herself to high standards of ethics and transparency, including acting in accordance with both the letter and spirit of the law, which she has done at every step of her time in the Senate and in her lengthy career in financial services,” the AJC stated that no more information has been forthcoming to clear up the matter.

“It’s a defense Loeffler’s team has been making for nearly two weeks as government watchdogs and political opponents criticize her investments. There have been calls for investigations and her resignation,” the report concluded.