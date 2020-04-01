Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s lying again!’ Trump busted for bizarre threat against Iran after leaving intel briefing

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump issued a bizarre threat against Iran — triggering confusion and alarm.

Congress curtailed the president’s war powers in February after he escalated tensions the month before with Iran, which like the United States is now grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump reignited tensions with a tweet Wednesday warning that “Iran or its proxies” were planning a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, which Teheran had done in January in response to the drone strike killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other social media users were perplexed by the threat, which appeared to use language from confidential briefings — like the intelligence briefing Trump had scheduled about an hour before his tweet was posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He’s lying again!’ Trump busted for bizarre threat against Iran after leaving intel briefing

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump issued a bizarre threat against Iran -- triggering confusion and alarm.

Congress curtailed the president's war powers in February after he escalated tensions the month before with Iran, which like the United States is now grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump reignited tensions with a tweet Wednesday warning that "Iran or its proxies" were planning a "sneak attack" on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, which Teheran had done in January in response to the drone strike killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Complete chaos’: Patients rapidly dying at veterans’ hospital that covered up coronavirus outbreak

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Employees at a veteran's hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts say that their bosses tried to cover up an outbreak of COVID-19 that has now killed 13 military vets.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that workers at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home say that the hospital did not quarantine patients that were experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and allowed them to continue spending time in common areas.

The hospital then allegedly compounded this mistake by not quarantining the sick veteran's friends, and then combined two separate units at the hospital into one large unit after many employees started calling out sick -- thus exposing even more vets to the disease.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Study by White House economists warning of impending pandemic went unheeded by Trump admin: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

According to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, White House economists published a study last year warning that a pandemic could kill millions of Americans and destroy the economy, but it was ignored by the Trump administration.

As coronavirus began to make headlines in January and February, President Trump's economic advisors downplayed its threat -- in direct contradiction to the September 2019 study which warned that a potential pandemic would not be comparable to the flu.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image